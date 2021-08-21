10 reasons why Alabama will repeat as national champions in 2021

The 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide team was loaded with talent and concluded the season with accolades ranging from an SEC Championship title, national championship No. 18 and even a Heisman trophy. The 2021 depth chart may look a bit different, but they have the potential to do more than just fill in the big shoes left behind from last year’s crew.

Whether it be the opponents on the schedule, or some young stars who haven’t had their opportunity to showcase their talents yet and are ready to breakout, there are plenty of reasons as to why the 2021 Crimson Tide team will bring home national championship No. 19.

10. Path to the postseason

Alabama will face off against the SEC West, Florida, Tennessee, Miami and a few other non-conference opponents. They are the team to beat every year in the West and Nick Saban hasn't had any trouble getting past the other teams on the schedule.

9. Statistics & Number side with the Tide

Now, I won't try and explain to you what formula and/or algorithm is used to calculate ESPN's FPI. However, what I can tell you is that based on the numbers, Alabama is statistically the strongest team in all of college football heading into the 2021 season.

8. Running back depth

Will the star running back in 2021 be Brian Robinson jr.? Could it be Trey Sanders? Or might it be a young, highly recruited freshman/sophomore? With Najee Harris gone, the job seems to be relatively wide open. Alabama's run game has always been important, but with a great quarterback and flashy receivers, whoever gets the carries could face a spread out defense that's trying to prevent the pass.

7. They have something to prove

No, Alabama likely will never be an underdog in the eyes of Las Vegas this upcoming season. However, the team should want to send a message to college football fans around he country. This is a very young team, most names will likely be new, even to Crimson Tide fans. People will always downplay Alabama's success, but now they are pointing fingers at the younger players claiming they might hold the the team back.

6. Bill O'Brien

Ask anybody within the Houston city limits if this portion of the list should exist and they'll say no. Bill O'Brien did wonders as a college football coach at Penn State and he's now bringing his gifted offensive mind to Tuscaloosa. Steve Sarkisian had a great offense on the field, but O'Brien is now tasked with elevating it to the next level.

5. Elite WR talent

It seems like just yesterday John Metchie was the freshman receiver getting just a few glimpses of playing time. Now, he's the oldest, most experienced receiver on the depth chart. If there's one thing everyone learned from A-Day, it's that this team certainly does not lack depth at the wide receiver position.

4. Nick Saban doesn't tolerate losing

Nick Saban is one of the most accomplished coaches in all of football's history and is undoubtedly the top active college coach in the game today. Saban's handful of losses in his almost two decades with Alabama probably sit with him every waking moment. What makes him so good? He hates losing more than he likes winning.

3. Bryce Young

Young is next in line to take over as the Crimson Tide quarterback. Alabama fans have recently seen great things from Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, now it's Young's turn to take over. He didn't see much action in 2020 as a true freshman, but coaches and players have been reportedly impressed with the product he's been putting on the field leading up to the 2021 season.

2. National playing field

We've mentioned a few times how inexperienced this team is, especially at quarterback, where he is quite literally Young. However, all of the usually College Football Playoff teams also have inexperienced passers. Clemson and Ohio State will both have new quarterbacks in 2021, and Oklahoma and Georgia will have two quarterbacks who are either still fairly young or have yet to prove consistency.

1. The Defense

Alabama's 2021 defense should be better in virtually every category. There's a perfect combination of veterans and young guys, as well as some well-established leaders. The defense deserves a whole post on its own as to why this is the No. 1 reason. This could be one of Saban's best defenses since he's gotten to Alabama.

