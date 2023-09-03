10 Ravens who could be next in line for a contract extension

General manager Eric DeCosta, Ozzie Newsome’s successor, has grown increasingly aggressive in handing out contracts, and he’s now built a Super Bowl hopeful in 2023.

According to Over The Cap, Baltimore is currently carrying a -$3 million deficit heading into the regular season, and the team could undoubtedly create space by handing out contract extensions.

With preparation for the Texans set to get underway, we’re looking at 10 Ravens who could be next in line to land a contract extension during the regular season.

Beckham Jr. signed a fully guaranteed, one-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens.

He’s looked explosive this summer, and although he won’t get a market-resetting deal, the wide receiver could stick around Baltimore long-term on a two or three-year deal.

The Ravens have Marlon Humphrey, but there’s no clear starter at the opposite cornerback position and Ya-Sin could turn a strong first year in Baltimore into a new deal.

The Ravens declined the fifth-year option on Queen, but that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t want him back.

Queen set career highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), interceptions (two) and passes defended (six) in 2022, and with Trent Simpson getting off to a slow start this summer, the linebacker could land a new deal before the season ends.

Reliable backups are hard to find, and Baltimore could sign the quarterback to a fair market deal to keep him around long term.

The 25-year-old safety played almost 50% of the snaps last season and Eric DeCosta could sign Stone to a fair market deal at some point this season.

The running back market is not his friend and if Dobbins can’t agree on a fair deal, Baltimore will certainly move on without him.

Dobbins is entering his fourth season in the NFL, and has has missed 27 of 50 regular-season games because of injuries.

A huge start to the 2023 season could allow both parties to figure out a deal.

Solid defensive tackles are hard to find and Madukuike is just starting to hit his prime.

Harrison isn’t currently a starter, but if the Ravens can’t come to an agreement with Patrick queen, the 26-year-old middle linebacker could be the recipient.

John Simpson

The well-traveled veteran won the left guard job during training camp and a strong season could land him a new deal.

Ar'Darius Washington

A young safety who made the 53-man roster, Washington is ever-improving and could be a long-term fixture as a key reserve and special teams standout.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire