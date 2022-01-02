10 quick thoughts on the Colts' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS -- 10 quick thoughts on the Colts' 23-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium:

1. This game, quite simply, can be summed up by a Colts offense that wasn't ready to go off a primetime road win, with eight starters moving in and out of the lineup over the past week. They had eight yards by the time the 2-minute warning hit, and they really only had one drive of clean production with one 46-yard touchdown coming off a tipped ball in double coverage. The Colts could have survived the bad teams playing this way, but the Raiders are scrapping for the playoffs and had the quarterback and kicker to get it done on the road. And that's what they did when Derek Carr led the Raiders down in the final minute to set up Daniel Carlson's 33-yard game-winning field goal.

Carson Wentz struggles after a week without practice

2. The Colts were lucky to have Carson Wentz available in this game after the NFL revised its protocols to allow unvaccinated players to return after five days of isolation, but his absence didn't come at no cost. Wentz didn't practice this week, instead doing his work on Zoom in team meetings only, and the passing game's start to this game looked that way. Wentz was 1 for 7 to start out, often trying to survive collapsing pockets but also leaving the ball too high to Zach Pascal on a 3rd-and-long. This goes beyond Wentz, of course, as he had a third-down conversion to Mo Alie-Cox that got called back for an illegal formation call on Braden Smith, who also missed the week of practice on the COVID-19 list. It's been an efficient first season in Indianapolis for Wentz, but games like this and the ones early in the year after the missed time in training camp show just how much his preparation with Frank Reich, Marcus Brady and a full complement of starters has played into getting him into a healthy place.

3. The reason that preparation and repetition matters so much is it allows a plan to come together smoothly and with the confidence of all the players running it. Wentz, Reich and Brady have all spoken about how much rhythm matters to the confidence of everyone involved, and that manifested itself on a two-minute drive to end the first half. Starting from the 40, Wentz completed a 5-yard dump-off to Nyheim Hines before hurrying up and launching his first legitimate completion of the day, a 22-yard over route to Mo Alie-Cox. All of a sudden, the Colts were in hurry-up mode and Wentz was feeling it. He completed seven straight passes on the drive, moving 59 yards in 75 seconds. Capping it off with a 1-yard Jonathan Taylor touchdown run was the perfect way to establish momentum for an offense that had zero of it all week up until that point.

4. Frank Reich seemed to sense how much that moment mattered for his offense and for his chances of scoring today, as he decided to run Taylor even with no timeouts and the clock at less than 10 seconds. Had the Colts pulled it out, that would have been the pivotal score. Taylor, who finished with 108 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, is clearly the MVP of this team. He gave them a chance with a passing game that was dead today outside of one lucky 45-yard touchdown off a missed interception.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a touchdown catch under the pressure of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Kenny Moore struggles vs. Raiders

5. Kenny Moore II has had a remarkable season as one of the most-targeted cornerbacks in football. He's heading to his first Pro Bowl, and deservedly so, as he's become the glue for a turnover-dependent defense suffering a bunch of injuries in the secondary. But he's human, too, and from the start of this game, he didn't seem ready to play his best football. He gave up a number of completions underneath that allowed Carr to get into a rhythm, and he got beat twice by Hunter Renfrow in the fourth quarter, one for a touchdown and one for the 24-yard gain on the final drive that set up the game-winning field goal. The Colts are built to win on defense with Moore II, Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner playing like stars, and they usually do. When one has an off game, this team becomes more vulnerable than they might normally appear.

6. Isaiah Rodgers is playing his best football right now, and it's become enormous for a Colts team that just has to live without a pass rush for this playoff push. His interception came on a fade route against DeSean Jackson in 1-on-1 coverage. It was a play where Carr, much like Tom Brady a few weeks before him, just assumed his fastest receiver would win deep against a second-year, sixth-round cornerback. Instead, Rodgers ran the route for Jackson and hauled in the pick. Rodgers' speed has never been in question. It's what got him drafted to be the Colts' kick returner. But now he's showing the ball skills that earned him 11 picks in college, as well as the confidence that has come through a tight-nit cornerbacks room that keeps producing gems. His ability to cover teams' speediest outside receivers with Moore II in the slot will help raise this team's ceiling.

7. If we're being honest, Rodgers is a better player right now than Xavier Rhodes, even as the latter has settled in on his way back from a nagging calf injury. Rhodes seemed to get away with a defensive pass interference call in this one, and then he left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. Rhodes has helped these younger cornerbacks along as a steady veteran in his two years in Indianapolis, but it's fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank as the injuries have piled up. Luckily for the Colts, they're at a point where they can feel good with Rodgers and Rock Ya-Sin on the outsides, given their growth as players as well as Moore II's as the communicator of the secondary.

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) rushes the ball Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

8. Darius Leonard continues to do Darius Leonard things. He punched the ball out from quarterback Marcus Mariota like he has all season long, but it rolled out of bounds. But then he baited Carr into a pick across the middle, much like he did to Mac Jones a few weeks earlier, except he's doing it to one of the better quarterbacks this time. It's a shame Leonard missed last week's game against the Cardinals, not because the Colts needed him that game but because it cost him a chance at a couple of possibilities. With 14 turnovers forced, he's three off the all-time single-season record set by Mark Carrier in 1990. Had he played against the Cardinals and forced at least one in that game, he'd be in a spot to tie that record against a lowly Jaguars team, and if he did, that'd be quite the case for AFC Defensive Player of the Year. It's a Pro Bowl season and likely another All-Pro season for him as it is, but I know how much he wanted a chance at that award. However, as impressive as he was for most of this, Leonard will also lament the chance he had on fourth down to sack Derek Carr, when he jumped too early and Carr got off the conversion to Renfrow to set up the game-winner.

Was this T.Y. Hilton's final game at Lucas Oil Stadium?

9. This week held an elephant in the room with T.Y. Hilton playing potentially his final game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Hilton didn't go much into that this week, though he did tell me he'd consult with Jack Doyle this offseason and base his decision to return or retire on Doyle's. Doyle played Sunday after missing the week of practice, which added to the intrigue of the moment. Hilton was on the game program and was the last starter the Colts introduced in the pre-game. It's at least a strong possibility if not final, and Hilton found a way to create another moment with the 46-yard touchdown he caught off a Wentz pass that should have been intercepted in double coverage. He should have had another explosive play in the third quarter but Wentz missed him over the top. Hilton's leadership has been vital for the Colts all season, and it was neat to see him get one more touchdown dance in front of the home fans.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after a touchdown Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

10. The instability along the offensive line over the past week caught up some to the Colts in this one. Matt Pryor did a fine job filling in at left tackle for Eric Fisher, who is a liability in pass protection as it is, but the line as a whole did not consistently open run lanes the way they normally do for the NFL's leading rusher. Jonathan Taylor created some big runs with his vision and speed to the edge, but the between-the-tackles run game was not overly smooth. Smith had a tough day in pass protection as well as run blocking, as he was flagged for multiple penalties and was beaten by Yannick Ngakoue for a sack. It's to be expected when players are in and out of practice and games and also dealt with some sickness over the past week, but this was a tough matchup to have that kind of instability after Wentz had the week of practice off.

