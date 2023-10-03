10 questions about UE and USI men's basketball entering the 2023-24 season

EVANSVILLE — Official practices are underway and a new college basketball season will tip off in less than five weeks. The countdown to the University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball teams taking on Year 2 of their respective new eras is on.

Both the Purple Aces and Screaming Eagles underwent significant roster changes and have several question marks as they head into their Nov. 6 openers against Miami (Ohio) and at Saint Louis, respectively.

Here are five questions about each program as the season inches closer.

UE: Will there be a significant improvement in Year 2 under coach David Ragland?

Ragland was dealt a difficult hand last season. Given his hiring in late May, he retained a roster he largely didn’t recruit and had little offseason time to prepare for the coming season. An argument could be made that his first go around as a Division I head coach was Year 0 and this is Year 1.

Regardless of where you fall, there's a clear need for improvement this season. The Aces finished 5-27 and were bounced in historic fashion in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament first round by Indiana State. This year needs to be better.

There’s reason for optimism, though. Ragland and his staff have a roster they recruited for the first time, aside from fifth-year guard Gage Bobe. There’s significantly more size and athleticism for UE to play how Ragland wants.

Will this team challenge for the Valley crown? Barring something unforeseen, no. But getting out of the brig is a realistic expectation this season.

USI: How does coach Stan Gouard replace lost production?

The Eagles losing most of last year’s production is no secret. Jacob Polakovich, Jelani Simmons, Isaiah Swope and Trevor Lakes are all gone. That’s four of the starting five. Subtracting Tyler Henry’s bench production only creates more unknowns. Who will score? How does USI replace Polakovich’s rebounding?

Gouard has already ceded on a by-committee effort on the glass. He said he’s been impressed with AJ Smith’s boarding abilities throughout the offseason, which could mean getting him back from the transfer portal was a coup. Kiyron Powell could see an enhanced role. The Eagles also have considerable size coming in with Yarin Hasson (6-foot-10), Nolan Causwell (6-11) and big guard Xavier McCord (6-5) joining through the portal.

McCord could be a large part of the scoring production, as could Florida A&M transfer Jordan Tillmon and Southwest Mississippi Community College newbie Javius Moore. But who gets the ball in the clutch? Swope was the guy before departing to Indiana State, so who is it now? It could be Tillmon; it could be McCord; it could be someone else.

UE: Who takes the pressure off Kenny Strawbridge Jr. and Yacine Toumi?

Strawbridge and Toumi were the Aces’ most-used offensive players last season. Both showed flashes of what they could be: Strawbridge was third-team All-MVC while Toumi showed his versatility and got to the free-throw line more than most. But both were high-usage, low-efficiency players last season. And they don’t have Marvin Coleman II running the point anymore.

Part of the low efficiency could be chalked up to Strawbridge and Toumi being the only consistent scoring threats. Both shot over 40% from 2-point range but were at a 25% clip from the perimeter. Teams often forced them outside and lived with the results.

That being said, this Aces team should be deeper and more versatile than last year’s. Toumi and Strawbridge both look to be starting options and are good MVC players. Having them as go-to guys isn’t a problem. Having them as the only consistent option is. Seeing how much Eastern Illinois transfer Cam Haffner’s range helps will be a key aspect, as will Antonio Thomas’ and Tanner Cuff’s facilitation. The answer to this question largely revolves around how well the newcomers will adapt to Ragland’s system and how ready they are for the MVC grind.

USI: How will Jack Campion grow as the only returning starter?

The Eagles lost four of their starting five to graduation and the transfer portal. Jack Campion is the lone exception.

He spent the summer working and hosting a camp. In practice, he looks like he has a bit of a tighter handle and plays at a higher tempo than he did last season. It’s likely an easy assumption that he’ll slot into the starting point guard spot this season after earning the role throughout USI’s inaugural D-I campaign.

There are some areas where growth is needed. His 22.2 assist rate is good but the 29.2 turnover rate could do with some improvement. He’s a pass-first guard but his shooting numbers could go up. His work rate throughout the offseason could see improvements in those areas.

UE: Who is in the starting five?

The Aces are noticeably bigger and more athletic. Those are two of the most important areas UE targeted in the offseason. There are several combinations that could be used, which is good for the Aces. Expect a deeper rotation, as well.

Two starters from the final game of last season are gone. Having seen an official practice, here’s my projected starting five:

Antonio Thomas, Cameron Haffner, Kenny Strawbridge Jr., Ben Humrichous and Yacine Toumi.

That being said, there are several different ways to look at it. Chuck Bailey III could start at shooting guard. Tanner Cuff could slot in at the point or the two. Sekou Kalle’s defense and rebounding could be valuable assets at the five.

This kind of versatility is something the Aces didn’t have last season.

USI: Who is in the starting five?

Like their East Side counterparts, the Eagles could also see a bit more depth this season. Gouard isn’t afraid to go into his reserves, as evidenced by some moments last season when he gave minutes to some on the end of the bench.

There’s also considerable size on USI’s roster. Causwell and Hasson bring a good tandem to the frontcourt alongside Kiyron Powell and Nick Hittle. Gouard loves an undersized guard and while he’s expected to redshirt this season, Luther Smith Jr. will provide strong shooting down the line.

My projected starting lineup: Jack Campion, Jordan Tillmon, Xavier McCord, Yarin Hasson and Nolan Causwell.

Tillmon looks like he has the capability of being the guy on this team. He’s vocal, explosive, has a good shot and he can pass. Hasson is still a raw prospect and will need to adjust to a larger role. I wouldn’t be stunned to see AJ Smith or Jack Mielke start in that spot if it’s a longer adjustment.

UE: How will Chuck Bailey III adjust to college basketball?

Bailey’s commitment and signing was arguably the biggest win of Ragland’s first year in charge. The Aces’ on-court struggles were clear, but Bailey’s pledge was among the biggest off-court headturners in the MVC last season.

His commitment garnered national attention. USC guard Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, is the top Instagram comment congratulating him on his announcement. Bailey picked UE over the likes of Kansas, Illinois, Loyola Marymount and more. He was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star by 247Sports and Rivals.

That being said, there will always be struggles to be expected with freshmen. How he adjusts to the college game and whether or not he has the same success as he did in high school will be interesting to see. He has all the tools for MVC success: Athleticism, quickness, IQ, scoring ability and physicality. But few freshmen make names for themselves in the league right away.

It’s important to remember he’s a freshman despite all his attributes. There could be growing pains. That’s natural. But there’s plenty of reason for excitement.

USI: How will Yarin Hasson adjust to a larger role?

Speaking of reasons for excitement, how about a national champion at Screaming Eagles Arena?

Hasson played a bit-part role in UConn’s triumph last season, largely being a practice player throughout the season. That being said, he, like Bailey, has all the attributes for success in his new conference.

He has the size and shooting ability to succeed in the OVC but he may need time to adjust to his larger role. But there’s plenty of reason to be excited. He moves and dribbles well, especially for someone of his height.

There may be some growing pains as he progresses, but there’s a reason he was part of a championship-winning team in Connecticut. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about his potential. How he takes it all in will be a big part of the Eagles’ season.

UE: How will Cuff, Humrichous play at the D-I level?

There are always players who make the jump from lower-level basketball to Division I. Duncan Robinson is a perfect example of that. The Aces have two players who are making that collegiate jump.

Cuff comes with a good pedigree after his time at Salt Lake Community College, which was the No. 1 ranked JUCO in the country when he was starting at point guard before he broke his hand. Humrichous comes from NAIA Huntington University, which was the No. 15 team in the country before an upset in the national tournament. Both of them look like they could start or be important parts of the rotation. How they adjust will be a big part of the Aces' success.

USI: Will Kiyron Powell develop and earn a larger role?

The Bosse graduate joined the Eagles with a big reputation. He was part of Houston's 2021 Final Four team and was a highly touted recruit. It was a difficult situation for him to jump into with USI right away given the late timing of his transfer and how long the rest of the team was together.

Powell earned a spot off the bench late in the season and has the tools and pedigree to be a good OVC player. You don't land in Kelvin Sampson's teams on accident.

If Powell plays to the level he's capable of, USI will have a strong presence in the front court. Having a big like him alongside Causwell would be a nightmare for other teams attacking the rim. He could use some polishing offensively but has shown he's capable on that end.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: 10 questions for Evansville, Southern Indiana men's basketball