10 questions facing the Cardinals entering training camp in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals officially open training camp on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale with players reporting and taking their physical examinations.

Expectations outside the organization are low for the Cardinals in 2023. Inside the building, they are going to try and compete and win games.

There are a number of questions they have entering training camp as the season approaches.

Here they are below.

Budda Baker will report, but will he practice?

Five-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker requested a trade in the offseason after he was not given a contract extension. Despite the contract dispute, he is expected to report for camp.

The question is whether he practices or not once camp begins. He reported for mandatory minicamp but did not practice in June.

Who will start camp on PUP?

Both tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Kyler Murray are coming off torn ACLs. Ertz could be ready to play in Week 1 and Murray’s goal is Week 1, despite having surgery in January.

Will either start camp on PUP (physically unable to perform list)?

A player on PUP cannot practice.

Who will play left guard?

Do the Cardinals need to add a veteran center?

The Cardinals are currently slated to have Hjalte Froholdt start at center. He is the only player on the roster with NFL experience at center and he has played only four games there.

As they have worked to build a reliable offensive line, will they add a proven veteran to anchor the pivot?

When will Kyler Murray return?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) watches his teammates practice during minicamp at the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe on June 13, 2023.

Kyler Murray wants to be back in Week 1 but with ACL surgery in January, that would be an incredibly short recovery time.

Some believe he will not come back until after midseason.

But when will it actually happen and will he even practice in camp?

How will Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins do in new positions?

Simmons was moved from linebacker to safety and Collins from inside linebacker to outside linebacker this offseason. Will the moves pay off and will they perform at a high level?

How bad will the defense be?

The Cardinals saw three of their best defensive players leave this offseason — J.J. Watt to retirement, Zach Allen and Byron Murphy in free agency.

The defensive line looks thin on talent. The cornerback positions isn’t as good as it was a year ago and they have no proven pass rushing production.

Just how much will head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis be able to do with this group?

Is Jonathan Gannon ready to be a head coach?

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches his team practice during minicamp at the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe on June 13, 2023.

Gannon is a rookie head coach without previous head coaching experience. The Cardinals were in a similar situation with Steve Wilks in 2018 and he proved to be in over his head.

Is Gannon ready to be the guy in charge?

What will the offense look like?

We have heard all offseason how the offense will focus more on the run, that the quarterback will be under center more and they could use multiple tight ends on the field more.

But fans will be able to see formations and plays on the field during training camp for the first time.

Which young players will stand out?

The Cardinals brought in a promising rookie class in the draft (Paris Johnson, BJ Ojulari, Michael Wilson). They have some second-year players they hope fill important roles (tight end Trey McBride, linebacker Cam Thomas). Which players will make an impact early?

