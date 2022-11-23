How have the 10 quarterbacks drafted in 2021 performed?

Rough going for many

Zach Wilson has been benched by the New York Jets. Trevor Lawrence is having trouble finding his footing in Jacksonville. How have all the quarterbacks drafted in 2021 done in the NFL? Let’s take a look…

Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts

Sam Ehlinger came to the Colts out of Texas in the sixth round. He lost his two starts this season after replacing Matt Ryan. The veteran former Falcon was reinstalled as the Indy QB and Ehlinger is back on the sidelines.

Ian Book, New Orleans Saints

Ian Book had one start in New Orleans last year and was not impressive. He was waived by the Saints and picked up by the Eagles. He has not played in Philly.

Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Drafted in the third round out of Stanford, Davis Mills has been the starter for the Texans…that was, until Wednesday when he was benched in favor of Kyle Allen.

Kellen Mond, Minnesota Vikings

The 66th overall pick (third round) out of Texas A&M, Kellen Mond has not developed as the Vikings hoped. He’s languishing behind Kirk Cousins and there is no assurance Mond would get the call if the Purple needed someone to fill in for the veteran.

Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There is no way to gauge what Trask is or will be because the GOAT is in Tampa and the second-rounder is not about to play ahead of Tom Brady.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

With the exception of a speed bump when he injured his ankle, Mac Jones has been the man in New England. He is managing games and not making many mistakes. A franchise QB or a dependable signal-caller? That remains to be determined.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The 11th pick in the first round out of Ohio State, Justin Fields has become a dynamic force at quarterback. He is a sensational runner and is coming around as a passer. Will be intriguing to watch as he continues to blossom.

Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers wanted to make the third overall pick their franchise QB. He was destined to be the starter in 2022 and then was injured and lost for the season. Would have to consider his report card as incomplete for now.

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

He’s made all sorts of headlines and not always for the right reasons. Wilson is 5-2 as a starter in 2022, with both losses to the Patriots, and has been benched by Robert Saleh. Something suggests there is more to the story than ordinary play.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars hoped they had a superstar pick when they drafted Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson first overall. However, the team had many potholes to fill and the rookie season provided many growing pains. There have been good signs in 2022 but the Jags still are not a winning team under Lawrence.

