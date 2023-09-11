All 10 Puka Nacua catches in rookie WR's 119-yard debut Week 1
Watch all 10 of the catches made by Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua in the rookie wide receiver's 119-yard debut in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
A pair of little-known receivers stepped up big with 238 combined yards in Cooper Kupp's absence.
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
“Oh my god!”
Calvin Ridley is back, with 100-plus yards and a touchdown.
This is not the best way to welcome a new colleague.
Richardson ran and threw for a touchdown but left during the Colts' final possession against the Jaguars.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
Brock Purdy had a huge game in the 49ers' opener.
Check out which players should lead waiver wire pickups for Week 2.
C.J. Stroud made some strange NFL history on his first pass.
The 49ers were one of the few teams to open the season in impressive fashion. Scott Pianowski examines their win along with several duds.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
After sputtering against the Chargers last season even with their full complement of weapons available, Sunday was about as big of a statement as the Dolphins could have made in Week 1.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Burrow and the Bengals were expected to field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2023. Hold that thought.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up a new list of pickups to consider as the MLB season enters the stretch run.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Bryce Young introduced himself to the NFL with his first touchdown pass. He nearly lost it as a souvenir.