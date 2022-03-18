10 prospects the Packers could now target with 22nd overall pick

In a somewhat surprising move, the Green Bay Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 22nd overall pick and the 53rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

With the trade, Brian Gutekunst now has five top-100 selections at his disposal. He’ll have the poker chips to be aggressive and it will be exciting to see what the next move he has up his sleeve.

Until that time, let’s take a look at some prospects the Packers could target with the 22nd overall pick.

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Olave is a pro-ready wide receiver. The Buckeye wide receiver has a master’s degree in route running. He’s silky smooth and has a filthy release package. He could step in from day one and quickly become a favorite target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers to Chris Olave is going to be a lot of fun next year. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 17, 2022

WR Drake London, USC

London dominated the PAC-12 this fall. He’s a big, physical wide receiver that does an excellent job of outmuscling defensive backs at the catch point. He has outstanding body control. Even when he’s covered he’s open. With his frame, London has an Inspector-Gadget-like catch radius and will be a red-zone mismatch.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

With the release of Billy Turner, the Packers may now have an opening at right tackle. If Penning falls to 22, he could be the pick. Penning plays with a bit of a mean streak and takes no prisoners. With his frame and athleticism, he could be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle.

Edge George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is a powerful edge rusher with a nonstop motor. He was No. 7 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks list. The Purdue edge rusher will turn 21 in April and is a player that Gutekunst may have targeted in a possible trade-up. Now, the Purdue edge rusher could fall right into his lap.

Edge David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo is a twitched-up athlete that possesses an explosive first step. He runs the arc with speed and shows great burst to close on the quarterback. With his blend of length and athleticism, Ojabo is a terror off the edge.

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson has outstanding body control and once-a-week made highlight-reel catches. His route running is pro-ready and he has juice after the catch, averaging nearly six yards after the catch.

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks is built like a running back and moves like one with the ball in his hands. The Arkansas wide receiver is a terror in space. He averaged over nine yards after the catch this season and is a load to take down for defensive backs.

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis is a roadblock. He was a big reason why the Bulldogs gave up less than three yards per carry this past season. He eats up blocks and allows his teammates to make plays. Davis may only be a two-down player at the next level, but he could provide a Vita-Vea-like impact for Green Bay’s defense.

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Green is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the draft. He can play guard or tackle and this past season played snaps at left guard, right tackle left guard, and left tackle. Green is a quick and powerful run blocker and only allowed one sack over the past two seasons.

OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Johnson is another versatile offensive lineman. He can play all five positions along the offensive line. He finished his career at Boston College with 30 career starts with 18 at left guard and 12 at left tackle. Johnson is a mauler as a run blocker and only gave up one sack in pass protection this past season.

