10 prospects of interest for the Commanders on Day 3

The Washington Commanders go on the clock early in round four of the 2023 NFL draft, holding the No. 118 overall selection. Overall, the Commanders have five selections on Day 3.

Washington addressed the secondary in the first two rounds, selecting cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes [No. 16] and Jartavius Martin [No. 47], and added center Ricky Stromberg [No. 97] late in the third round.

What positions are of most interest for Washington on Day 3? The Commanders could still target the offensive line, with some intriguing talents still on the board.

Here are 10 prospects who could interest Washington when round four kicks off.

Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71) stands on the field during the second half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

Old Dominion Monarchs tight end Zack Kuntz (80) looks on against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

USC G/T Andrew Vorhees

Andrew Vorhees #72 of the USC Trojans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Pitt OT Carter Warren

Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Carter Warren (77) blocks the rush from Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Eli Adams (46) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Old Dominion G Nick Saldiveri

Old Dominion Monarchs offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (64) blocks East Carolina Pirates linebacker Jeremy Lewis (11) during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA G Atonio Mafi

UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Atonio Mafi (56) reacts after recovering the ball against Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

NC State G Chandler Zavala

North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Ben Finley (10) looks to pass as guard Chandler Zavala (64) blocks and North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Myles Murphy (8) pressures in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State T Dawand Jones

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia

Utah G Braeden Daniels

Braeden Daniels of Utah participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BYU T Blake Freeland

Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71). Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire