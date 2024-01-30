10 prospects at the 2024 Senior Bowl who could interest the Jaguars

Draft season’s kickoff event is this week in Mobile, Ala. where scouts, coaches, and decision-makers from all 32 teams will gather to watch all-stars from across the country.

While the 2024 Senior Bowl is set for Feb. 3, the real action begins Tuesday when the players hit the practice field. That’s where many of the top prospects of the draft class will line up across from each other for one-on-one drills and get work with NFL coaches.

It could also be an opportunity for the Jacksonville Jaguars to fall in love with a player they end up picking in April.

Last year, Oklahoma State defensive lineman Tyler Lacy was among the prospects who participated in the Senior Bowl. About three months later, the Jaguars made him the No. 130 pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

With Senior Bowl week just getting started, here are 10 participants who could catch the Jaguars’ eye:

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Anton Harrison’s former teammate has prototypical size for an offensive tackle and might not escape the first round in April. Depending on what the Jaguars decide to do with Cam Robinson and their feelings about Walker Little, the team could be in the market for another Oklahoma tackle by the time its draft day.

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

If Ryan Nielsen is hunting for cornerbacks with man coverage ability, few did it more than Hart in 2023. The Notre Dame cornerback was in man over 52 percent of the time last year, per PFF, and allowed only 11 receptions in man.

Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

Jackson is another player who was in man often (over 40 percent of the time during the 2023 season) and he has even more size to boot.

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Latu has an argument as the top edge rusher of the class and has a strong chance at being a top 10 pick. If he slides into the middle of the first round, the Jaguars could certainly use another pass rusher to complement Josh Allen and Travon Walker. Especially with both Dawuane Smoot and K’Lavon Chaisson set to become free agents.

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Legette’s weigh-in Monday raised eyebrows as he came in at an even 6’1, despite being listed by South Carolina at 6’3. That could make him a less attractive prospect for the Jaguars, who are in need of a taller receiver to round out their mostly undersized group of pass catchers. Still, Legette was a star in 2023 with 1,255 yards in 12 games.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell is another cornerback with man capabilities and has a case as the best player at the position in the draft class. In the 23 times he was targeted in man coverage in 2023, Mitchell allowed only six receptions.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

If the Jaguars feel like they’ve been overpowered on the interior, finding a 334-pound center would be a good way to amend the issue. Powers-Johnson is a tank who earned the Rimington Trophy, recognizing the best center in college football.

Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

The Jaguars will make a bit of a scheme shift under Nielsen, but Robinson has a scheme diverse frame and versatility to play in multiple spots. His astounding wingspan will certainly garner attention.

T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

#Texas T'Vondre Sweat (#93) has such a rare mix of power and quickness for a player his size (350+ lbs?). Eager to see him in 1v1s tomorrow at practice. SB measurements: 6042, 33 5/8" arms, 10 3/8" hands. No weight listed. pic.twitter.com/AKkyu3Xu9K — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 30, 2024

Sweat didn’t weigh-in Monday, but he was listed at Texas as a 362-pound defensive tackle. That’d be a whole lot of human to stick in the middle of a Jaguars defense that struggled to stop the run late in the 2023 season.

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

Wilson is so big that there will probably be talk about moving him to tight end. Either way, a 6’6 pass catcher is something the Jaguars lacked in 2023. Even tight end Evan Engram is a relatively small tight end at 6’3.

