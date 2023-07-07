10 programs that have a realistic chance at reaching the CFP next season

The teams that have competed for national titles over the past few years have been Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State. Outside of that, there have not been many teams to pose a threat against those programs. TCU and Michigan each had good runs last year. However, it was not enough to win a national title.

In the end, only four teams can make it into the College Football Playoff next season. The 12-team expansion will officially take place during the 2024 season.

Until then, teams will not have much wiggle room. Meaning teams that lose two or more games will likely be out of contention.

Roll Tide Wire lists 10 programs that have a realistic chance at reaching the College Football Playoff next season.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Last season, Alabama failed to meet expectations. It seems like every year Alabama is competing for a College Football Playoff berth and a national title. Even with Bryce Young at quarterback, the Crimson Tide were unable to mount up to the hype. While Alabama lost several key pieces during the offseason, the team will return more players than it lost. Some of the key returners are Kool-Aid McKinstry, JC Latham, Dallas Turner, and Malachi Moore. Not to mention, Alabama signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. Nick Saban and the rest of his coaching staff are ready to rebound. Two new coordinators and elite talent on both sides of the ball should make for a promising season in Tuscaloosa.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson is a team that has the potential to do something special in 2023. Quarterback Cade Klubnik will enter the season as the team’s starter. Last season, he sat behind DJ Uiagalelei. Quarterback was actually an area of concern for the Tigers last season. That has not been the case in years past. First-year offensive coordinator Garrett Riley carried TCU’s offense to new heights last season. I would expect him to do the same in Death Valley. The defense returns key players like Andrew Mukuba, Jeremiah Trotter, and Jalyn Phillips. Plus, the Tigers have a favorable schedule in the ACC. Clemson has the talent and recipe for success next season.

Florida State Seminoles

It has taken Florida State head coach Mike Norvell four recruiting cycles to get things trending in the right direction in Tallahassee. Norvell and the rest of the coaching staff were able to persuade Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, Akeem Dent, and Jalen Deloach to return to school for one more year. It also worth noting that the Seminoles mopped up in the transfer portal this offseason. The ‘Noles were able to land South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell, Shorter (D2) tight end transfer Kyle Murlock, and Michigan State wide receiver transfer Keon Coleman. The average size for the three of them is 6-foot-4, 219 pounds. Not to mention, the team also has freshman Hykeem Williams, freshman Destyn Hill, and redshirt-senior Deuce Spann. As I previously stated in regards to Clemson, the Seminoles could very well run the table in the ACC.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia will look to win its third national championship in a row next season after having won the last two College Football Playoffs. The Bulldogs lost some key starters on both sides of the ball but are equipped to be contenders, nonetheless. Kirby Smart’s squad is seemingly always elite on the defensive side of the ball. The team will return starters Kamari Lassiter, Mykel Williams, Smael Mondon Jr., Jason Dumas-Johnson, Javon Bullard, and Malaki Starks. As far as the offense is concerned, the Bulldogs did lose quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. However, the team will have an array of options at quarterback and has quite the talent at the skilled position. During the offseason, the Bulldogs were able to land Missouri transfer wide receiver Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Rara Thomas. Their presence alongside Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is more than enough for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo to work with. The Bulldogs are poised to have yet another championship run in 2023.

LSU Tigers

I think that is safe to say that virtually everyone counted LSU out of College Football Playoff contention following their lopsided loss to Tennessee last season. Well, virtually everyone but the Tigers themselves. First-year head coach Brian Kelly was able to rebound from that loss and used it to propel his squad to an SEC Championship appearance against Georgia. The Tigers have plenty of talent returning and are expected to be a contender to open up the 2023 season. LSU will return eight starters on offense and four starters on defense. Some key returners are quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan’s success in 2023 will be based on its ability to play elite defense and how well it runs the ball. The Wolverines will return its two leading rushers in Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum. The defense lost several starters this offseason with Mazi Smith, Mike Morris, and DJ Turner heading to the NFL. Some of the players that will be relied on more often are linebacker Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, and Rod Moore. The Wolverines’ schedule next season isn’t too tall of a task for Jim Harbaugh’s squad to overcome. Altogether, I like the Wolverines’ chances of returning to the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Yes, Ohio State lost its three offensive leaders in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Paris Johnson Jr., and CJ Stroud. However, the Buckeyes recruited well enough and return just enough talent to be a contender in 2023. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day will bring back a star-studded receiving core led by future first-round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. Not to mention, there is another potential first-round draft pick on the defensive side of the ball with JT Tuimolau. Altogether, Ohio State has established enough depth and has enough skill to compete for a national title in 2023.

Penn State Nittany Lions

While many have likely written off Penn State, I have not. The Nittany Lions have consistently won under head coach James Franklin. Franklin has led his Nittany Lions to four 11-win seasons. While Penn State has not reached the College Football Playoff, there is enough talent on this year’s team to do so. Penn State will have two workhorses in the backfield next season with leading rushers Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen entering their sophomore seasons. Manny Diaz’s defense will return key defenders like Johnny Dixon, Kalen King, and Curtis Jacobs. I really like the makeup of this Penn State team heading into the 2023 season.

Texas Longhorns

Texas is entering year No. 3 under the direction of head coach Steve Sarkisian. This is as talented of a group as Texas has had in quite some time. The offense will return a number of key starters headlined by quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. The coaching staff was also able to land Georgia wide receiver A.D. Mitchell via the transfer portal. As for the defense, the Longhorns added safeties Ryan Watts and Jalen Catalon via the transfer portal. Plus, freshman linebacker Anthony Hill is expected to play a key role as well. This Longhorns squad has enough to pieces to compete for a College Football Playoff berth in December.

USC Trojans

USC has one of the more elite connections in quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley. They were together at Oklahoma before the two of them essentially came in together at USC. While USC underachieved last season, the Trojans still had an impressive year in the PAC-12. With the wealth of talent that USC has, the sky is the ceiling next season. The Trojans return Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams to go along with key wide receivers Mario Williams and Brenden Rice. If that was not enough, the coaching staff brought in key transfers Dorian Singer and Emmanuel Pregnon. The defensive side of the ball has been the biggest concern and an area of emphasis for USC. During the offseason, nine defensive transfers made their way to Los Angeles to play for the Trojans. The group was headlined by SEC transfers Anthony Lucas, Bear Alexander, and Tre’Quon Fegans. If the defense can steadily improve from week to week, USC can achieve more than just a College Football Playoff berth.

