10 Premier League players who could dominate at Euro 2024

Premier League stars will swap their club colours for those of their nations when they head to Germany to fight for the coveted Euro trophy and prove they are champions of the continent.

96 Premier League players have been chosen to represent their country on the international stage, with Manchester City topping the table for the most players from any club - with 14 talents selected.

But who will stand out among the rest? Here are 10 players who could make all the difference this summer.

Whether it be through patriotism or pure desire to rewrite history, Saka has the power to become a true force during this year's European Championships - and will look to prove everyone wrong while doing so.



On the international stage, many will remember Saka's missed penalty against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, however those in the Premier League know how far his talent stretches.



England are lucky to have so many strong attackers, and still Saka stands out among the group. His skill forms part of a truly exciting front line for the Three Lions, and if he's given the opportunity, the young Arsenal star could carry his country to success.

William Saliba has often struggled to make as much of an impact for France as he does for Arsenal - with manager Didier Deschamps critical of his play.



Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano are usually selected ahead of Saliba to man France's backline, however the talented defender was offered the opportunity to impress in a friendly against Canada, and it is fair to say he grabbed it with both hands.



There is a reason Saliba played every minute of Arsenal's 2023/24 campaign - his skill demands a place in that team. And if you ask fans, he should command a place for France too.

His presence, physical play and game mentality make Rodri one of, if not the, best midfielders in Europe - so his attributes will not go to waste in the Spain squad.



Rodri's skill commands the Spain squad and his leadership has often proved vital. The 27-year-old boasts 50 caps for his nation and will be expected to step up to the occasion once again in Germany.



A midfield pairing of Rodri and Barcelona star Pedri will strike fear into many teams, making Spain a squad to watch this summer

Portugal's Euro 2024 team boasts an abundance of talent and Bruno Fernandes represents an important cog in the squad.



Manchester United's 2023/24 campaign was pretty disappointing, but Fernandes remained a flicker of hope across the season - constantly dragging his team up and providing game-changing performances.



The midfielder is known for his perfectionism, and Fernandes will undoubtedly bring that skill to Germany as he looks to impress on the pitch and bring success to his country.

Phil Foden really made his mark in the Manchester City squad during their latest title-winning campaign, and he will be desperate to repeat that on the international stage.



Gareth Southgate's attacking system should favour a player like Foden, who was able to embrace the challenge that comes with wearing the number 10 for his club perfectly.



If he is given the freedom to play centrally for England, he will have the ability to hurt opponents and create magic for his team.

Belgium's star out in Germany will be none other than Man City's Kevin De Bruyne, a man who is truly irreplaceable for the Red Devils.



The nation have the ability to go far in the tournament, and will rely on the efforts of their midfielder to carry them forward.



De Bruyne has the talent to win every game and can help get the most out of a strong front three made up of Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku further up the pitch.

Not many people have chosen Croatia as their favourites for the European Championships, but Josko Gvardiol's defensive power will prove vital for the team if they are to claim any success.



All eyes may be on Real Madrid's Luka Modric in Germany, but Gvardiol deserves plenty of attention. His incredible efforts alongside Dejan Lovren propelled Croatia to the semi-finals in the 2022 World Cup - his maturity on the pitch speaks for itself.



He does have power in attack too, registering five goals while wearing a City shirt last season.

Rasmus Hojlund will undoubtedly stand out amongst the Denmark squad, and while the team aren't expected to head to Germany and shake things up, Hojlund could still provide some magical moments.



The goals will come from the Man Utd star and his teammates will look to the youngster to carry them forward. Hojlund's hat-trick against Finland in the Euro qualifiers was pretty remarkable, and he will be keen to repeat that achievement.



Hojlund will also link up with his club teammate Christian Eriksen, bringing an essence of familiarity to the pitch.

Another talent who will bolster the Portugal squad is Liverpool's Diogo Jota - a versatile and reliable forward.



Jota has a point to prove at this tournament, after missing out on big moments for his country due to injury. He's been named among exceptional talent in Roberto Martinez's squad and will hope to bring experience to the group.



Jota's injuries may have kept him on the bench recently, but the Reds star will certainly be ready to step up in Germany.

Life in football has not been easy for Romelu Lukaku recently, but the international stage has always been where the forward shines.



He's spent a season on loan from Chelsea at Roma, where he provided an impressive 21 goals in 47 appearances for the club. For Belgium, Lukaku has 115 caps and boasts 85 goals for his country.



He will be given the chance to fight alongside his strong Belgium squad, linking up with talent such as Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku to create a powerful frontline.