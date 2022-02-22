10 potential salary cap casualties the Eagles could target in NFL free agency

The official start to the NFL’s 2022 offseason is on the horizon and as the Eagles prepare for free agency and the NFL draft, salary cap ramifications for teams around the league could work to Howie Roseman’s advantage.

Philadelphia is middle of the pack in cap space with $18 million available per Over The Cap and the organization could free up $30 million more by adjusting several contracts.

Other teams aren’t so lucky, and organizations like the Saints ($-75M), Packers ($-53M), Cowboys ($-22M), and Rams ($-21M) are among 11 teams that are above the league-mandated salary cap and will need to restructure or release several key players over the next few weeks.

We’re looking at 10 potential salary-cap casualties from around the NFL that Philadelphia could target in March.

1. Za’Darius Smith, edge rusher, Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Packers’ cap savings: $15.28 million

The Eagles badly need pass rushing and even if it’s only for one season, Smith would give Philadelphia pressure off the edge, while allowing a rookie pass rusher to transition without the pressure of instant gratification.

Green Bay signed Smith to a four-year, $66 million contract in March 2019 and he amassed 60 quarterback hits and 26 sacks in 33 games. Smith will likely move on after missing a majority of the 2021 season with a back injury and Rashan Gary emerging at the position.

2. Amari Cooper, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys cap savings: $16 million if cut/released pre-June 1

It would be a shocking move, but Dallas will enter the new league year with just $4.58 million in cap space and the star wide receiver will carry a $22 million cap hit.

Cooper still has three seasons remaining on the five-year, $100 million contract extension he signed in March 2020.

In 2021, Cooper logged 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cooper’s $20 million salary for 2022 will become fully guaranteed if he is still on the roster on March 20 at 3 p.m. and by releasing him before then, Dallas can save $20 million in cash and create $16 million in 2022 cap space

3. Trey Flowers, edge rusher, Detroit Lions

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Lions cap savings: $10.386 million (pre-June 1), $16 million (post-June 1)

Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Lions in 2019, but the Patriots Way didn’t follow him to Detroit. Flowers produced just 6 QB hits and 3.5 sacks over the past two seasons, all in 14 total games played. Flowers will be cut he’s unwilling to reduce his $23.239 million cap hit for 2022.

4. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Browns cap savings: $14,879,412

Cleveland has a lot of moves to make and reshaping the wide receiving corps is the next logical choice. Landry’s 68.0 receiving grade and 52 receptions in 2021 were career lows and the team would save $15 million that could help improve the roster in other areas.

5. Blake Martinez, LB, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Giants cap savings: $8,525,000

Martinez was previously on the Eagles’ radar but eventually signed with the Giants.

During his first season in New York, Martinez posted a career-best 75.9 grade on over 1,000 snaps, but his 2021 season was cut short by an ACL injury. Combining that recovery with his expected $8.425 million 2022 salary could reasons for a fresh start.

6. Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Bucs cap savings: $5,345,000

Brate agreed to a $3 million pay cut to return with the Buccaneers for the 2021 season but he had one of the least productive seasons of his career. Brate is due a $6.55 million 2022 salary, and Tampa will still look to bring back injured wide receiver, Chris Godwin.

7. Marcus Peters, CB, Baltimore Ravens



Titans Ravens 171

Peters signed a 3 year, $42,000,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, and this season, the cornerback will earn a base salary of $10,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $15,500,000 and a dead cap value of $5,500,000.

Peters should be ready for training camp after missing all of last season with an ACL injury, and the Ravens have indicated that they’d prefer to keep the talented cover man.

8. Jack Doyle, TE, Colts

Philadelphia could be in the market for a backup tight end and the Colts could save nearly $5.5 million by cutting Doyle this offseason.

9. Myles Jack, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

A mainstay in Jacksonville, Doug Pederson’s regime could have different plans, and moving on from Jack would save $8.35 million in 2022 and $11.5 million in 2023.

10. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter has two years left on his deal before he is scheduled to hit free agency, but his contract and salary cap issues are one of the more pressing issues for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Hunter played only seven games last season before tearing a pectoral muscle after previously missing the entire 2020 campaign due to a neck injury that required surgery.

The Vikings are set to switch from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense, and according to Over The Cap, the Vikings are scheduled to be $16 million over the projected 2022 salary cap.

Hunter carries a cap hit of over $26 million in 2022, with a roster bonus of $18 million due on March 20. He’s slightly behind Kirk Cousins in salary and counts for 12.5 percent of the Vikings cap spending for 2022.

