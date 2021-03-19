10 potential replacements for Troy Hill at CB

The Los Angeles Rams suffered their second major loss in the secondary this week when Troy Hill agreed to terms on a four-year deal with the Browns, joining John Johnson in Cleveland. Hill was the Rams’ starting cornerback last season, primarily playing in the slot.

With Hill gone, the Rams are now in need of a new starting cornerback. They have two options already on the roster, as well as Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams already locked in on the outside, so they’re not in terrible shape.

But here are 10 options to replace Hill, including the Rams’ two in-house candidates.

David Long Jr.

The Rams drafted Long in the third round two years ago but he’s only played about 10% of the defensive snaps. His contributions thus far have been minimal, but that could very well change next season. With a hole in the secondary, Long could slide in as the team’s slot corner. He’s good in man coverage and is a willing tackler, making him a nice fit inside. He does need to improve his coverage skills and awareness overall, however, before he gets fully endorsed as a starting cornerback in the Rams’ secondary.

Terrell Burgess

Burgess is primarily a safety, but in college, he covered the slot at times, too. He’s a versatile defensive back who can play all over the secondary and even line up in the box as an extra linebacker in obvious passing situations. He didn’t get the chance to play much last season due to a broken ankle suffered in October, but he has the potential to be a starting DB in the NFL. The athleticism, instincts and ball skills are all there for Burgess to take a big step forward next season in Year 2. He and Long could very well compete for the nickel job in camp.

Adoree’ Jackson, free agency

Jackson was surprisingly cut by the Titans this week and he remains available as of Friday morning. While he’s not considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, he does have elite speed and quickness. Jackson had been playing well before injuries slowed him down in 2019 and 2020, so there’s hope that he can get back to his 2018 form if healthy. Not to mention, he’s a dynamic return specialist, which is an area where the Rams also need some help. If he’s willing to take a slight discount to play back home in L.A. – which he might after saying in 2017 he always dreamed of playing for the Rams – this could be a match.

Brian Poole, free agency

Poole is a true slot corner, standing only 5-foot-10 with below-average size for the cornerback position. But when aligned inside, he’s quick enough to stick with smaller receivers in the slot. In the last two seasons with the Jets (23 games), Poole had 103 tackles, three interceptions, 12 passes defensed and seven QB hits. He can cover, tackle and blitz from the slot, making him a nice fit as the Rams’ nickel cornerback.

K’Waun Williams, free agency

Williams is also on the smaller side at just 5-foot-9, but he’s among the best slot corners in football. He did miss eight games last season and has never played a full 16-game slate, so durability does have to be accounted for. But when healthy, he’s reliable in coverage and won’t break the bank as a free agent. In the last two seasons, he only allowed one touchdown and didn’t give up more than 6.0 yards per target in either year. Williams is a veteran option who could plug the hole for a season or two before a younger player takes over.

Tay Gowan, draft

The Rams have shown interest in Gowan, who could be a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick. He opted out of the 2020 season so he hasn’t played in over a year, but Gowan fits the mold of the type of cornerback the Rams want. He’s a willing tackler, which is critical for a slot corner, and though he’s a bigger cornerback, he would fit in well in the Rams’ secondary – even if he wouldn’t exclusively be a slot defender.

Asante Samuel Jr., draft

Samuel is another player the Rams have met with before the draft, potentially targeting him in the second round. He’s got good athleticism, quickness and fluid movement skills, though he does need to improve as a tackler. Samuel can play inside or outside corner despite being somewhat undersized (5-foot-10), which would give the Rams the necessary flexibility in the secondary. Remember, Ramsey covered the slot at times last season, too, which pushed Hill outside. At FSU, he made 97 tackles, had four interceptions and broke up 29 passes.

Thomas Graham Jr., draft

The third cornerback Los Angeles has met with, Graham also opted out of the 2020 season. He’s not the fastest cornerback, which could make him a better fit inside rather than on the boundary – something that is fine for the Rams. In his three seasons with Oregon, he totaled eight interceptions and broke up 32 total passes. As a potential second- or third-round pick, Graham makes a lot of sense for the Rams. His coverage skills against intermediate routes are impressive.

Aaron Robinson, draft

Robinson covered the slot for UCF in the last two seasons, which is his best fit in the NFL. He checks off a lot of boxes, including as a run defender with his willingness to come up and tackle. In the last two seasons as a starter, he recorded 90 tackles (5.5 for a loss), one interception, 15 passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Robinson could be a target for the Rams on Day 2 of the draft if they don’t address the position in free agency.

Elijah Molden, draft

Molden could be the latest prospect to join the Rams from the Washington pipeline, following Cory Littleton, Greg Gaines and Taylor Rapp. He played four seasons for the Huskies, recording five interceptions, 153 tackles, 19 passes defensed and four forced fumbles. At 5-foot-10, he’s slightly undersized, but he has experience cover the slot and is a good tackler in run support. He has all the makings of an NFL slot corner and would be a perfect target for the Rams on Day 2, potentially needing to take him in the second round.

