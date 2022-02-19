Free agency is the time for the Jets to pay for quick fixes at positions of need.

There are a lot of great targets for the Jets this spring, but not all impending free agents will hit the open market. Some teams will franchise tag their best players in the hopes of keeping them around on a cheaper, one-year deal, giving themselves more time to negotiate a long-term extension, or facilitating a trade with another team.

Here are 10 potential Jets free agent targets who could be franchise tagged before they hit the open market.

Packers WR Davante Adams

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Adams is a pipe dream for the Jets – or any other team – in free agency this spring. He’s a top-two receiver who would completely change their offense while giving Zach Wilson a bonafide stud on the outside. But the Packers will surely tag him in hopes of keeping their offensive core together, which takes him off the table on the open market.

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson

(Elsa/Getty Images)

Jackson is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He’s defended 47 throws and intercepted 22 passes over the past three seasons. Jackson could lock down a team’s top receiver, something the Jets’ young cornerback group is missing.

Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets need another pass rusher, and Jones would be a great one who also adds veteran leadership to the defense. He tallied 10.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl last year at the age of 31. There were rumors he would be traded at some point last year but the Cardinals kept him. Now they could keep him another year with the franchise tag.

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Gesicki has been a major part of the Dolphins offense for the past three seasons but it’s unclear how he would fit into Mike McDaniel’s new offense in Miami. He could hit the open market – and be a target for the Jets – but he is too great of a pass-catching tight end for the Dolphins to let him walk.

Browns TE David Njoku

(Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Njoku is another good tight end option the Jets could target, but the Browns could keep him around in 2022 on the franchise tag. Although he hasn’t lived up to expectations since the Browns drafted him 2017, Njoku is still a good option for either team next season after catching 36 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

Saints S Marcus Williams

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Williams is a perfect safety option for the Jets in free agency. Problem is, he’s also a great safety for the Saints after tallying 38 defended passes, 15 interceptions and 320 total tackles over his five-year career. Former Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is now the head coach and there’s no reason why he wouldn’t want to keep his defense together next season. The Saints are a salary cap disaster, though, so they might have to make hard decisions with impending free agents.

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis III

(Mark LoMoglio-AP)

Davis is another talented cornerback who could hit the open market or be tagged. He’s defended 48 passes with six interceptions since 2019 and proved to be adept at man and zone coverage. Todd Bowles will want to keep his most-physical cornerback.

Bengals S Jessie Bates III

(Frank Franklin II-AP)

Bates III is a great safety who would play well in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense after leading the Bengals secondary in 2021. The Jets will likely overhaul their safety group and need a veteran defensive playmaker like Bates at the forefront. But Cincinnati may want to keep Bates in an effort to keep its Super Bowl-contending core intact.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cowboys wouldn’t be able to keep all their offensive playmakers and could franchise tag receiver Michael Gallup instead of Schultz. But Gallup tore his ACL near the end of the season and the team may feel more comfortable giving Schultz the guaranteed one-year deal instead. The Jets could use a player with Schultz’s skills, though.

Chargers WR Mike Williams

(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Williams is one of the premier receiving free agent options this spring who may not hit the open market. He set career-highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2021 and was a favorite target of Justin Herbert. If the Chargers don’t place the franchise tag on him, he could be a top pass-catching target for the Jets.

