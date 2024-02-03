10 potential Eagles NFL draft targets that stood out during the 2024 Senior Bowl

The NFL draft starts in Mobile, Alabama, and as the Eagles and 29 other teams start figuring out a plan to reach the Super Bowl, coaches, scouts, and GMs have descended upon the most storied all-star game going today.

The National Team defeated the American Team, 16-7, in the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

The game capped off a week-long interview process, including three days of practices, for more than 100 of the 2024 NFL Draft’s top senior (and select underclassman) prospects.

With all eyes now on the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, here are ten potential Eagles draft targets that stood out.

Schrader is a shorter back at 5-8 and 207 pounds, and although he didn’t break out as a rusher in the game, he was effective on check-downs and quick passes, with 54 yards receiving on five catches.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Philadelphia has three free agent wide receivers and the former Georgia wide receiver showed that he can be the 2024 version of Puka Nacua.

Ladd McConkey wrapping up a great week at the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/0rvi8dYVVI — 704 Dawg (@FSFRecruits) February 3, 2024

Tykee Smith, DB, Georgia

The Georgia safety had a strong showing and broke up a deep pass to North Carolina WR Devontez Walker at the end of the first quarter, one of three pass breakups Smith made, along with a TFL.

Jarvis Brownlee, DB, Louisville

Brownlee Jr. also made an interception, capping a strong week for him.

Brownlee stepped in front of an errant Sam Hartman throw for an interception in the red zone, running it back 32 yards in the final minute of the first half.

Cedric Gray, LB, UNC

Gray tied for a game-high seven tackles and broke up two passes in the second half, nearly intercepting both of them.

In the least shocking news of the day, Ced Gray finished the Senior Bowl with a game-high 7 tackles to go along with 2 PBU 💪

pic.twitter.com/wkaEqn87jo — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) February 3, 2024

McCaffrey — the brother of 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey — had two nice catches, including a one-handed grab for 13 yards, a 15-yard catch, and a 5-yard run. He also added a 20-yard punt return, showing the versatility he can bring to an NFL team.

Luke McCaffery (Christian McCaffery’s brother who played WR at Rice) just made this sick one handed catch in the Senior Bowl👀pic.twitter.com/9NMRHOml6H — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) February 3, 2024

Evan Williams, DB, Oregon

The two best defensive plays in Saturday’s game were diving interceptions, and the former Oregon Ducks star safety nabbed the first one in the second quarter. QB Joe Milton III tried to hit Missouri running back Cody Schrader in the end zone for a touchdown pass before Williams saved the day.

Evan Williams with an INT to cap off a great week in Mobile 📈🔥 #NFLDraft | #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/ACgJBVTKf9 — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 3, 2024

Christian Haynes, OL, UCONN

At 6-foot-2 and 318 pounds, Haynes measured in with 33 7/8-inch arms and showed the ability to be dominant in 1-on-1 drills.

During the game, Haynes also played guard and center, and is an option for the Eagles if Jason Kelce retires.

UConn's Christian Haynes was named top OL on the American team in a vote from DL and LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/y5plTSMtDy — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Kentucky, LB, Trevin Wallace

Wallace was stout on Saturday, racking up six tackles, including three within a yard of the line of scrimmage.

Rams really need to find a LB to put next to Ernest Jones. Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace does a great job reading the QBs eyes here and makes a nice play on the ball. Almost comes away with the interception. pic.twitter.com/bEkfI0pD9H — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

A sideline to sideline player who met with the Eagles at the Senior Bowl, Wilson is a huge off-ball linebacker (6-4, 234 pounds), but he displayed the ability to run and cover, too.

LB Payton Wilson talks about his health, scheme fit, and who he likes to mold his game after: pic.twitter.com/NOmd7WAfCa — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) January 31, 2024

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

A Deebo Samuel style run after catch type of athlete, Corley is built more like a running back at 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds. During the week, he showed off some impressive route running skills and could be a player to watch with Quez Watkins set to hit free agency.

Here is every one-on-one rep by WKU WR Malachi Corley from Day 1: pic.twitter.com/N3lT9PizXP — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024

