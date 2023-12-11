10 potential DT additions Cowboys could look to if Jonathan Hankins misses time

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a potentially serious blow to their defensive group when they lost lineman Jonathan Hankins to an ankle injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Diagnosed as a high ankle sprain, there is hope it wasn’t the type of injury that would sit the starting nose tackle for the duration of the regular season and potentially into the playoffs.

Hankins was seen walking out of the locker room unassisted and without a limp, which is a ton of positive news after he was carted off the sideline with his shoe off during the third quarter.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan on DT Johnathan Hankins: “He’s got a high ankle (sprain). We don’t think it’s a severe one.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2023

That scare should activate the the team’s search for additional help at the position, even if Hankins avoids missing significant time. Does the team leave the majority of the dirty work to rookie defensive tackle Mazi Smith, whom the Cowboys selected with their first-round pick? While Smith is seen as a vital piece to the defensive future, there are still nuances he must learn before he can be trusted with a larger role.

Dallas did sign mammoth defensive tackle Carl Davis to the practice squad in the middle of November and he could be elevated to help the team. If he’s not ideal, there are multiple free agent options available should the team opt to look elsewhere.

Ndamukong Suh is probably the biggest name available on the free agent market so it’s easy to be enamored with the former second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. The 36-year-old Suh last played in Super Bowl LVII after joining the Philadelphia Eagles mid-season, playing in eight games, recording one sack and two quarterback hits.

The 6-foot-4, 313-pound defensive tackle posted a decent PFF run grade (68.9) last season and fits the Cowboys penchant for bringing in former first-round players looking to extend their careers. Rumors of Suh being rejected by defensive lineman-needy Detroit may raise an eyebrow.

Signing defensive tackle Michael Brockers would bring a sort of symmetry to the Dallas Cowboys. The 32-year-old free-agent defensive lineman was selected with the No. 14 pick back in the 2012 NFL Draft. That pick originally belonged to Dallas before they opted to trade up for cornerback Morris Claiborne, leaving the St. Louis Rams to take Brockers.

As far as Brockers the player, a steady decline is why Detroit released him this past offseason with $14 million remaining on his contract. Brockers was a healthy scratch for most of the season and has not played since recording 12 snaps against the Giants in week 11 of the 2022 season.

6-foot-4, 335-pound Akiem Hicks played for the Buccaneers in 2022 and posted his lowest statistical season in his lone year in Tampa. The 34-year-old defensive tackle was still an effective run defender last year showing no signs of decline in that department.

His pass-rush ability dropped his overall PFF grade (61.9) yet his role in Dallas would be something he has shown ability for.

While Hicks would be a great addition considering the situation, his availability had become a concern. Hicks missed six games last season and has not played in a full slate of games since the 2018 season.

Cowboys Connections

Former Cowboy interior linemen Trysten Hill and Christian Covington are also guys familiar with what goes on in Dallas. Hill was a second-round and top-overall draft selection for Dallas before moving on to Arizona.

Covington played for the Cowboys back in 2019. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Chargers and has not played this season. Both are better suited as three techniques and may not fit what the Cowboys may be looking for.

Poach Game

Poaching players from the practice squad forces teams to either elevate the player to their 53-man roster or lose them for nothing. Former Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna currently sits on the Detroit Lions practice squad and is familiar with the Dallas defense after going to training camp with them to start the season.

“Big Q” was a fan favorite in Dallas as he represented a shift in philosophy. Dallas had become accustomed to avoiding larger interior linemen, opting for quickness over size. The 6-foot-4, 338-pound Bohanna would be a seamless fit but Detroit is dealing with an interior lineman shortage also and could look to add him to their active roster themselves.

Other Potential Names

The Cowboys scouting department does a good job of locating players who can help the team. Chris Wormley, Ross Blacklock, Justin Ellis and Jaleel Johnson are a few under-the-radar names available that could interest the team.

The league has a surprisingly large amount of potential interior lineman additions this late in the season. It is up to the Cowboys to decide the path forward.

