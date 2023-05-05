10 potential candidates to replace Brad Bohannon as Alabama’s next head baseball coach

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne decided to fire Alabama head baseball coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday. This news comes mere days after an alleged suspicious wager was placed on the Alabama-LSU game in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Tide currently have a 31-15 record while going 10-12 in the conference.

In the wake of Bohannon’s firing, the Tide defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt by a final score of 11-2. Interim head coach Jason Jackson picked up his first win just hours after Bohannon was fired.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at 10 potential candidates to replace former Alabama head baseball coach Brad Bohannon. Some of the options might be surprising, but don’t be too quick to dismiss these possible head coaches.

David Magadan

This is probably a familiar name to Alabama fans. Magadan played for Alabama in the early 1980s and helped lead the Tide to a College World Series appearance in 1983. Magadan went on to spend 16 seasons in the Major Leagues. Soon after, he became a coach. Since 2003, he has coached for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Colorado Rockies. While he has not coached at the college level, I believe Magadan would be open to returning to Tuscaloosa to coach his alma-mater.

B.J. Green (UAB pitching coach)

Green was a pitcher at Alabama from the 1998 to 2001. During his career, he compiled an 18-4 record on the mound. Following his playing career, he served as Alabama’s pitching coach for seven seasons. It would not be surprising to see Green as a candidate given the amount of connections that he has with the program and the university.

Evan Bush (Jacksonville State assistant coach)

It has been a minute since Bush suited up in an Alabama uniform. Bush spent four seasons at Alabama from 2003 to 2006. He helped the Tide reach the SEC Championship game as a senior. Since becoming a coach, he has served as an assistant at Bevill Community College, Alabama-Huntsville, and Jacksonville State. He has spent the last eight seasons with the Gamecocks. In 2019, he was the Large College Assistant Coach of the Year by the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association.

Jake Wells (Louisiana-Lafayette assistant coach)

If you have not noticed, all of the potential candidates that have been listed have played for or had prior ties to Alabama. That trend continues with Louisiana-Lafayette assistant coach Jake Wells making the list. Wells served as the catchers coach and recruiting coordinator for Alabama in 2017. Wells has also coached for Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, and Campbell in similar coaching roles. The Ragin’ Cajuns are a successful program in the Sun-Belt Conference. Wells could definitely be a viable option for the Tide.

Bobby Sprowl (Shelton State CC head baseball coach)

This move would make sense for both parties. Sprowl played for Alabama in 1976 and 1977. He went on to spend eight seasons in the Major Leagues before becoming the head coach at Shelton State Community College. He entered his 33rd season with the program this season. He has won over 1,000 games at the junior college level and is arguably one of the best coaches in the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association). Alabama could definitely make a phone call to see if Sprowl is interested in the opening head coaching position.

Jason Jackson (Alabama interim head coach/pitching coach)

While this would be somewhat surprising, it would not be shocking to see the Tide hire current interim head coach and pitching coach Jason Jackson. Jackson has been with the program since 2017. He has helped develop some promising pitchers such as Connor Prielipp, Dylan Ray, and Dylan Smith. Jackson had an impressive debut as the interim coach as the Tide trounced No. 5 Vanderbilt 11-2. If the success continues, there is no reason to believe that Jackson won’t be considered a legitimate candidate.

Wes Johnson (LSU pitching coach)

This would be an interesting hire if Alabama were to make the move. LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson left the Minnesota Twins to join Jay Johnson’s staff at LSU. That was somewhat of a suprising move given the success that the Twins had in 2022. However, Johnson could have been thinking further on down the line with hopes of soon becoming a head coach. He has made stops at Arkansas and Mississippi State as well, so he is quite familiar with the Southeastern Conference. Not to mention, he is currently coaching one of the nation’s top pitchers in Paul Skenes. Johnson is an intriguing option to say the least.

Scott Berry (Southern Miss head baseball coach)

Alabama would not have to look very far to find one of the more promising mid-major coaches in the entire country. Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry has had abundant success with the Golden Eagles. He has amassed a 500-265 record in 14 seasons with the program. Last season, his squad reached the Super Regionals where they fell to the eventual World Series Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels. Berry has won the C-USA a total of five times. His winning pedigree is something that Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne could be looking for.

Justin Haire (Campbell head baseball coach)

One baseball program that has steadily improved over the course of the last five seasons is the Campbell Camels. The Camels were formerly led by Greg Goff before current head coach Justin Haire assumed the role as the team’s head coach. If you recall, Goff was Alabama’s head baseball coach in 2017. Haire has helped the Camels win the Big South in each of the last four seasons. Along with that, the Camels have made it to NCAA Regionals the past four years. Another impressive accomplishment to note for Haire is that he is a three-time Coach of the Year in the Big South. He also has the Camels ranked No. 13 with a 31-10 record.

Bobby Pierce (Chipola College assistant coach)

This may be one of the more interesting candidates on the list. Chipola College assistant coach Bobby Pierce is an Alabama alum. He played for the Tide and served as an an assistant from 1990 to 1994. Since then, he has served as the head coach at Alabama-Huntsville and more noteably, Troy. At Troy, Pierce attained a 483-339 record with four NCAA Tournament appearances. His coaching experience and connections to the Alabama program could help Pierce make a return to his alma-mater.

