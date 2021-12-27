10 potential candidates to be next Giants general manager, including Kevin Abrams

Kevin Abrams

The Giants looked like the worst team in the NFL on Sunday in Philadelphia, and it increasingly seems like rebuilding this franchise isn’t going to be a quick fix.

The real question, though, is: Who’s going to be doing the fixing?

With GM Dave Gettleman widely expected to be forced into “retirement” at the end of the season, no one is sure who is on John Mara’s shortlist to replace him. The widely held assumption is that he prefers to keep the job in-house and will promote assistant GM Kevin Abrams to be Gettleman’s successor. But there still is likely to be some sort of search.

It’s hard to predict who’ll be part of it, since the Giants have never really considered outside candidates before. Ernie Accorsi was George Young’s pre-ordained successor when he was promoted to GM in 1998. When Jerry Reese took over for Accorsi in 2007, only one outside candidate was interviewed. And the same was true when Gettlemen succeeded Reese at the end of 2017.

And even if they do look outside the Giants “family” those candidates will have to be OK with keeping Joe Judge, who is expected to return as head coach in 2022, as SNY reported back on Dec. 13. They may have to be OK with keeping quarterback Daniel Jones, too.

So who would be OK with that, and would make Mara comfortable? Here’s a look at some of the names mentioned most often as possible candidates for the Giants, based on interviews with multiple sources around the NFL:

Kevin Abrams

He remains everybody’s odds-on favorite, and he’s more qualified than many give him credit for being. Hired by the Giants in 1999 to help manage the salary cap, the 50-year-old’s football portfolio has steadily increased over the years. In fact, he’s also been the VP of football operations since Gettleman arrived and was being groomed as his successor. He wouldn’t be a popular hire, and that might work against him. But he wouldn’t necessarily be an extension of Gettleman, either.

John Dorsey

A very strong sentiment around the NFL is that the Giants need an experienced GM to turn their franchise around, and there are few better available than the 61-year-old Dorsey. He helped build a Super Bowl champion and perennial contender as the Green Bay Packers director of college scouting from 2000-2011. He turned the Kansas City Chiefs around as their GM from 2013-17 and built the core of their championship team. And he took over an 0-16 Cleveland Browns team and in two years (2018-19) built a team that went 11-5 the year after he left. He’s currently a senior personnel executive in Detroit.



May 23, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey, left, and cornerback Denzel Ward, center, speak with voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan during a press conference in Public Square to announce Cleveland as the host of the 2021 NFL draft. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Monti Ossenfort

His name is mentioned most often by those who believe the Giants will give Judge a big hand in picking the new GM. The current director of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans, Ossenfort was the director of college scouting when Judge was an assistant coach in New England. He also was a finalist for the Panthers GM job last year and interviewed for the Browns GM job the year before.



Eliot Wolf

A long-time executive in Green Bay (2004-17), the Packers spent years blocking teams from interviewing him for their GM jobs. In fact, he was thought to be a candidate for the Giants job in 2017, though it’s unclear if they ever formally requested an interview. Notably, Accorsi tried to hire Wolf as the Detroit Lions GM in 2017 when he was consulting on that search, but the Packers wouldn’t let Wolf interview for the job – and Accorsi’s voice still has strong weight inside the Giants organization. After Wolf finally left the Packers, the 39-year-old spent two years as the Browns assistant GM and has been a “front office consultant” in New England the last two seasons. His father, former Packers GM Ron Wolf, is well-regarded inside the Giants organization.

Dave Ziegler

Another “Joe Judge candidate,” Ziegler has spent the last decade with the Patriots, and became their director of player personnel – or their de facto GM – last offseason. Highly regarded inside their organization, most don’t believe Bill Belichick would let the Giants even interview him. The Broncos interviewed him for their GM job last January and might have even hired him, but Belichick convinced him to withdraw his name from consideration to stay in New England.

Joe Schoen

The assistant GM in Buffalo, he’s been GM Brandon Beane’s right-hand man as they’ve quickly built the Bills into a Super Bowl contender and is seen by many as one of the best GM candidates available in this cycle. He began his climb up the front office ladder when he was hired as a national scout in Miami in 2008 by their then-executive VP of football operations, Bill Parcells. He is believed to be a Parcells favorite, which would carry enormous weight with Mara.



Jan 19, 2017; Ashwaubenon, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf during practice at the Don Hutson Center in preparation for the NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Jim Matthews/Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY Sports

Dave Caldwell

The Jacksonville Jaguars were pretty terrible during his eight seasons (37-86) which would make him an impossible sell to fans in New York. He did have one successful season (2017) when the Jags got to the AFC Championship game, but that also coincided with the arrival of coach Doug Marrone and executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin. A Coughlin endorsement would guarantee he’d get an interview.

Alonzo Highsmith

A bit of a rising star in NFL circles, he’s only been working in NFL front offices for 10 years, including the last year as a “personnel executive” in Seattle. The former NFL running back – and third overall pick of the 1987 draft – also worked with the Packers and Browns, for whom he was the VP of player personnel from 2018-19. He helped build the Browns team that, one year later, broke their 17-year playoff drought.

Louis Riddick

There is no doubt the current ESPN analyst wants the job, and he was the lone outside candidate to interview with the Giants before Gettleman was hired. A former director of pro personnel in Washington (2005-07) and Philadelphia (2010-13), he’s also interviewed for GM jobs in Houston and Detroit.

Scott Pioli

The 56-year-old has been out of the game since resigning as the assistant GM of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 and he was last a GM with the Chiefs from 2009-12. He had a lot of support in the Giants organization back in 2007 when they were looking to replace Accorsi, but Pioli turned down their offer to interview for the job. Some think he’s looking for one more shot at a GM job, and some of his old supporters in the Giants organization are still there.