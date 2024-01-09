10 potential candidates to be Alabama’s next defensive coordinator

The Alabama football program is looking to hire a new defensive coordinator. On Monday, reports circulated that Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is retiring.

With that being the case, Alabama is already searching for its next defensive coordinator.

In the past, the Crimson Tide have had successful defensive play-callers like Kirby Smart, Mel Tucker, Tosh Lupoi, and Steele. Each has found ways to have success at Alabama under the tutelage of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

The offseason is young and the program has plenty of time, but it would be wise to hire one sooner rather than later so the void won’t impact the recruiting trail and the precious time to game plan for the upcoming season.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at 10 potential candidates to fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.

D.J. Durkin

One of the more proven defensive coordinators historically is D.J. Durkin. The Ohio native paved the way for himself as a defensive play-caller during his time at Florida, Michigan, and Maryland. From there, he went on to become the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. He has experience as a recruiter and as a play-caller in the SEC.

Travaris Robinson

The “common sense” hire for Alabama would be to hire defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson. Robinson is known for his recruiting prowess. Also, he does an excellent job of developing defensive backs. There are not many assistant coaches in college football who know what it takes to coach at Alabama under Nick Saban. Robinson does. He has done it for two years now. It just seems like a win-win for Robinson and the Crimson Tide.

Will Muschamp

Alabama fans are likely very familiar with Will Muschamp. After all, he has made multiple stops at various SEC programs. Over the years, Muschamp has served as the defensive coordinator at LSU, Auburn, and Georgia. The reason he makes this list is because he has a close relationship with Nick Saban. The two coached together at LSU in the early 2000s. Muschamp is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Georgia. It would be somewhat surprising to see him leave his alma mater, however, he could be looking for a larger role and Alabama presents that opportunity at the moment.

Glenn Schumann

The other co-defensive coordinator at Georgia is Alabama graduate Glenn Schumann. After graduating from a high school in Texas, Schumann went on to serve on Alabama’s staff for eight years. He is very familiar with the Alabama standard. Schumann was able to experience it firsthand during his time in Tuscaloosa. If Alabama wants to go in the direction of hiring a previous assistant, they could look toward Schumann.

Zach Arnett

Former Mississippi State defensive coordinator and head coach Zach Arnett could be an option to fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy. Arnett proved to be one of the top defensive playcallers in the country two seasons ago in Starkville. Arnett is likely a long-shot option, but he is worth adding to the list of potential candidates.

Don "Wink" Martindale

If Alabama decides to hire a defensive coordinator with professional coaching experience, they could go after Don “Wink” Martindale. Martindale resigned as the New York Giants defensive coordinator on Monday evening. He has no connections to Alabama or Nick Saban. However, he does have a history for developing and coordinating some of the best defenses in football. If Saban makes a call, one would think it would be hard to turn down for the 60-year-old.

After Alabama lost defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, there were rumors that Alabama might hire former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Now, a year later, Leonhard is a senior analyst at Illinois. While it seems unlikely, Alabama could decide to reach out to Leonhard. He had a track record at Wisconsin for developing and leading some of the best defenses over the years. Could that trend continue in Tuscaloosa?

In the past, Nick Saban has spoken glowingly of current Detroit Lions assistant linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton. After all, Saban coached Hamilton for four seasons at Alabama. Now, Hamilton is coaching at the professional level for the Lions. With Hamilton being an Alabama native and alum, it does not seem too far-fetched for him to be considered a potential candidate. A reunion could be in the works sooner rather than later. Could it be as soon as this year?

Mickey Conn

Nick Saban has hired one former Alabama football player as a position coach in the past. That is current defensive line coach Freddie Roach. Interestingly enough, Saban has never hired a former Alabama player to a coordinator role. Well, there may be an opportunity for him to do so.

Clemson co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn played and coached at Alabama under head coach Gene Stallings. Conn has served as a member of Clemson’s coaching staff since 2016. It would be hard for Alabama to lure Conn away as his former teammate, Dabo Swinney is the head coach at Clemson. Needless to say, Conn might be under consideration at least. No one knows what Saban is doing or thinking behind the scenes.

Bo Davis

Alabama fans will remember Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis. That is because he served as Alabama’s defensive line coach two separate times. Davis has proven to be an elite recruiter and has a history of developing some of the top defensive linemen in the country. He seems like the Cinderella pick to become Alabama’s defensive coordinator as far as this list is concerned.

