10 potential Bears draft targets who elevated their stock at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is officially in the books. Following a week of practices and meetings with NFL teams, the Senior Bowl culminated in a 27-10 win for the National Team.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s American team was on the losing side of things. But the experience was a valuable one for Getsy, who got an up close look at some of the nation’s top prospects, both on the field and in the meeting room.

There were a number of prospects who impressed during the week of practices and Saturday’s game that helped evaluate their draft stock.

Getsy said that he was confident the Bears will draft someone — perhaps multiple players — from the Senior Bowl.

“One hundred percent, there’s no question about that,” Getsy said. “The info that you get in the meeting room and the individual period, that one-on-one intimate session is so critical. There’s definitely a Chicago Bear sitting in this group for sure.”

Perhaps Chicago’s rookie class will consistent of one or more of these prospects:

C John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

The Bears could look to upgrade the center position this offseason, and John Michael Schmitz showed why he’s arguably the best center prospect in this draft class with an impressive week of practice. Daniel Jeremiah said Schmitz was “probably the most consistent player” and wasn’t sure he had a bad rep during practice. Schmitz, who dominated in 1-on1, looks like a prospect that could solidify the center position for the next decade.

John Michael Schmitz is a GROWN MAN 💪 pic.twitter.com/zDcFqhBe9u — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

WR Jayden Reed (Michigan State)

Chicago needs to find playmakers for Justin Fields, and there’s a Day 2 prospect in Jayden Reed who certainly elevated his stock this week. Reed put on a show during practice, where he showcased his quickness, explosiveness and impressive route-running to create separation. He also tracks the ball very well. Not to mention, Reed is already a big fan of Fields.

Here is every one-on-one rep for Michigan State WR Jayden Reed from the first two days of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/WPpLCXQSHX — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

CB Julius Brents (Kansas State)

The Bears need to shore up their cornerback group alongside Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. One prospect who could wind up being a steal is Julius Brents, who was one of the most impressive cornerbacks of the week. Not only does Brents have the size (6-foot-4), but he’s got patient feet and eye discipline and really made receivers work for every rep. Daniel Jeremiah counted Brents among the group of corners who are “big, athletic guys who can make plays on the ball.” Some believe Brents can be the Tariq Woolen of this draft class.

🔥 @KStateFB CB Julius Brents was easily the most impressive cornerback in one-on-ones during the second practice today at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/n9lFuU9tdm — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2023

OL Cody Mauch (North Dakota)

Chicago is looking for help across the offensive line, and Cody Mauch is someone who could bring the kind of intensity Poles is looking for with this group. Mauch played left tackle at North Dakota State, but he saw some reps inside at guard at the Senior Bowl. In all, Mauch got work at four different positions during the week. He was one of the most impressive offensive linemen, where his versatility, nastiness and consistency were on display.

Man this kid Cody Mauch plays nasty! I want him on the Bears protecting Justin pic.twitter.com/WjVX3ILyZz — JAY 🤘🏽 (@Directhim) February 1, 2023

EDGE Will McDonald IV (Iowa State)

The Bears have needs across the defensive line, including at edge rusher. Perhaps no one elevated their draft stock more than Will McDonald IV, who was the best pass rusher at the Senior Bowl. McDonald was dominant in 1-on-1 drills, including back-to-back wins against one of the best tackles in Mobile (Darnell Wright). Daniel Jeremiah believes McDonald is “a lock to be a top-50 pick,” perhaps even a first-rounder.

Sheesh Will McDonald IV 😤 🌪 pic.twitter.com/hrbVSPzZxy — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

OT Darnell Wright (Tennessee)

Chicago has a need at right tackle, and Darnell Wright would be a great fit. He had an impressive week of practice that carried over into the game. Wright was arguably the best tackle at the Senior Bowl, where he was absolutely dominant in 1-on-1 drills. He’s got the kind of nastiness that Poles wants in his offensive line, not to mention the power, strength and technical prowess. Wright is a potential Day 1 starter and someone who could lock down the right tackle job for the foreseeable future.

“A 6’6″, 335-pound mountain of a man, Darnell Wright’s size is weaponized at the position by an impressive pair of levers that are as technically exciting as they are physically imposing.” 🥞 Top OTs: https://t.co/zAZjYcxUympic.twitter.com/fEeT7PFwCx — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 4, 2023

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern)

The Bears are in need of a dominant three-technique, which is why Jalen Carter has been a name to linked to them in mock drafts. But if Chicago chose to trade back from No. 1 or go elsewhere, Adetomiwa Adebawore is a name to watch. He was a dominant run defender and flashed as an interior rusher. Adebawore played both defensive end (base) and three-technique (nickel) at Northwestern, and it was the same at the Senior Bowl. Adebawore is projected to fit best as an interior lineman in a 4-3 defense, and he likes the idea of playing the three-tech role.

Adetomiwa Adebawore drives back the OL. Damn he's been impressive pic.twitter.com/KdqSFcf4pM — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 3, 2023

WR Michael Wilson (Stanford)

As Chicago looks to add more playmakers at wide receiver, Michael Wilson could be a mid-round steal for Poles. While Wilson missed a lot of time in college due to injury, he impressed with his size (6-2, 216 pounds), route-running and explosiveness during Senior Bowl week. Not only did Wilson flash on offense, but he looks to a very good special teams contributor. Daniel Jeremiah noted “the team that picks him is going to be happy with the decision.”

Injuries may cloud Michael Wilson’s stock, but he looked like one of the most complete WRs in Mobile. Has size, physicality, lateral suddenness, and foot speed. Very efficient as a route runner, too. If he reaches Day 3, he could be a steal. pic.twitter.com/muI84b9Epz — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) February 4, 2023

TE Payne Durham (Purdue)

The Bears could look to extend Cole Kmet this offseason, but they need to add some tight end help in an impressive draft class. A prospect who could be a realistic option is Payne Durham, whose stock increased following a solid week at the Senior Bowl. Durham showcased his versatility a strong blocking and receiving tight end, where he was voted the National team’s tight end Practice Player of the Week by his peers.

Great throw from Jaren Hall to Payne Durham. Durham has made himself a big target today. He's coming down with everything pic.twitter.com/vfjEEK19Uw — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 2, 2023

RB Tyjae Spears (Tulane)

While running back isn’t high on the list of needs this offseason, the Bears could be in the market for a running back if David Montgomery leaves in free agency. Tyjae Spears saw his draft stock skyrocket with an impressive week of practice, where he showed his playmaking ability and ability to make defenders miss. He was making plays all week. Spears flashed as a rusher and a receiver in Mobile, and he’d be a great back to pair with Khalil Herbert if Montgomery is gone.

I swear every time I look up Tyjae Spears is 40 yards downfield jogging into the end zone. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/F1e1pMrk5K — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) February 1, 2023

