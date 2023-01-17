10 potential Alabama DC candidates to replace Pete Golding

Alabama football recently lost their defensive coordinator Pete Golding to SEC rival Ole Miss. Now, the search has begun to see who will replace the former play-caller over the past five seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Golding may not have been a fan-favorite, but he did assemble and lead some of the top recruiting classes that Alabama managed to land in recent years. He was an intricate part of the Tide’s recruiting efforts in states like Louisiana and Texas.

The search for a new defensive coordinator is likely already underway and kept under wraps.

Here are 10 potential candidates to replace Golding for Alabama’s next defensive coordinator position.

Glenn Schumann - Georgia co-defensive coordinator/ ILBs coach

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the hottest names surrounding the open position to become Alabama’s defensive coordinator is Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann. His name has been at the top of many people’s lists and rightfully so. Schumann attended Alabama for college and served as an assistant on the staff from 2008-2015. He has a tight-knit connection with former Alabama defensive coordinator and Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart, however. If Alabama is willing to pay the price, I doubt Schumann would turn down an opportunity to coach for his alma mater as well as Coach Saban.

Jeremy Pruitt - former Alabama defensive coordinator

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a lot of smoke surrounding former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. The Alabama native has coached in Tuscaloosa three different times. Most recently, he served as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2017. He then became the head coach at Tennessee where he spent three seasons in the program. Following the 2020 season, the program went under investigation and was found to have paid recruits on their recruiting visits. Therefore, it is still unclear if he would be able to coach again in the SEC. Despite all of the talk, many are in favor of hiring Pruitt. I am not surprised that his name has been brought up.

Jim Leonhard - former Wisconsin defensive coordinator

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

If Alabama wants to have one of the more established defensive play-callers in the country, they may look to Jim Leonhard. After all, he was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin from 2017-2022. His experience could be very valuable. Something to factor in is how Leonhard would recruit in the South. He is a Wisconsin native and has spent his entire coaching career in Madison. If he can recruit, it would be a strong hire.

Todd Grantham - Alabama defensive analyst

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama would not have to look very far for their next defensive coordinator if they decide to hire defensive analyst Todd Grantham. He has made his rounds as a coach with several stops coming in the SEC at Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi State. He was also the defensive line coach at Michigan State when Saban was the team’s head coach. There is a connection between the two, and it would be surprising if he was not in consideration to become the Tide’s next defensive coordinator.

Charlie Strong - Miami co-defensive coordinator/ ILBs coach

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

One potential candidate that stands out is Miami co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Charlie Strong. Strong served in an analyst role at Alabama in 2020. His most notable job as defensive coordinator was from 2008-2009 when he was at Florida. It catapulted his career as he earned a head coaching opportunity at Louisville. He wasn’t as successful as a head coach but has proven to be an effective defensive coordinator and recruiter in the SEC in the past.

Manny Diaz - Penn State defensive coordinator

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It may be far-fetched to think that Alabama could lure one of the nation’s best defensive coordinators to come coach in Tuscaloosa. However, if anyone can do it, it’s Nick Saban. Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has proven himself to be a promising recruiter as well as an elite play-caller. His defenses are always disciplined and play with a lot of intensity. If the Tide want to return to their old ways, he might be one of the few that could do just that. The likelihood that he leaves Happy Valley is unlikely though.

Lemanski Hall - Clemson defensive ends coach

Ken Ruinard / staff-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is an Alabama alumnus and native. Hall played linebacker for the Tide as a part of the 1992 National Championship team. His coaching career began and is currently ongoing at Clemson under former Alabama walk-on Dabo Swinney. If Hall received a call regarding the opening, it should be hard for him to turn it down. He is a coach who can recruit and has proven that by sending several players to the NFL. I do not believe Hall will be at the top of Alabama’s list, but he is an interesting option, to say the least.

Kyle Pope - Memphis defensive line coach

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal-Imagn Content Services, LLC

An ‘underdog’ that Alabama might look into adding as their next defensive play-caller is Memphis defensive line coach Kyle Pope. The former Alabama graduate assistant was on the staff when the Tide won during the 2017-2018 season. He has since made stops at both Liberty and Memphis. In 2022, as Memphis’ defensive line coach, he led a stout defensive front. According to Memphis’ official site, the Tigers allowed 122 rushing yards per game while allowing just 17 rushing touchdowns on the season. In comparison, the Tide allowed 130 yards per game and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Lance Thompson - former Alabama assistant

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is another candidate that could be seen as unlikely. However, a familiar face that I decided to add to the list of potential candidates is Lance Thompson. He has been an Alabama assistant on three different occasions. Most recently, he served as the inside linebackers coach at Florida Atlantic. In 2014, he was listed as the No. 1 recruiter in the nation on the Ultimate ESPN 300 recruiting power rankings.

Travaris Robinson - Alabama cornerbacks coach

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

It goes without saying that Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson is an excellent recruiter and developer of young talent. This season we saw major strides in the secondary for players like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Brian Branch. Robinson has established himself as a quality assistant in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire