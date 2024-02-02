10 Postseason lessons we can take into 2024 fantasy season

The most important month of NFL football is somehow often overlooked when it comes to fantasy conversations for the following season. Not on this pod, not anymore. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide the biggest fantasy lessons we can learn from this postseason and take into the 2024 season.

The two alternate 'secret list' style the ten biggest lessons they will take from January football into the offseason and summer months:

1:05 - Why postseason and offseason content is better than in-season content for fantasy

6:20 - Why we need to devote more fantasy conversations to what happens in the postseason

9:10 - Andy's 1st postseason lesson: Jameson Williams is going to be the next Gabe Davis hype machine

16:20 - Matt's 1st postseason lesson: These three teams need WRs

19:30 - Andy's 2nd postseason lesson: Stefon Diggs... yikes

25:55 - Matt's 2nd postseason lesson: Travis Kelce proved he still has gas left in the tank

32:15 - Andy's 3rd postseason lesson: Eagles coaching changes are the least they can do

37:25 - Matt's 3rd postseason lesson: It's actually great Dallas is keeping McCarthy

43:05 - Andy's 4th postseason lesson: Packers offense can go the moon but it might be a crowded ride

48:42 - Matt's 4th postseason lesson: The Bucs have better young core than you think

52:05 - Andy's 5th postseason lesson: Aaron Jones is not dust

54:50 - Matt's 5th postseason lesson: Texans RB in 2024 could be fantasy gold

1:01:20 - Programming note: Yahoo Fantasy Football Show is going to the Super Bowl!

