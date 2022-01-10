10 plays that cost the Rams in Week 18 loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams had a golden opportunity to clinch the No. 2 seed and set up a first-round playoff game against the New Orleans Saints next weekend. They just had to beat the San Francisco 49ers, which is easier said than done.

But they were in position to do so multiple times, grabbing a 17-0 lead in the first half and then possessing the ball with under two minutes left and leading 24-17. Late in the fourth quarter, they even had a 99.6% chance of winning.

They failed to capitalize on both chances, constantly letting the 49ers back into the game by allowing big play after big play.

It’s painful to go back and watch this game from a Rams perspective, but it’s not hard to remember which plays cost them a win. These 10 were all turning points, keeping the 49ers in the game and allowing them to erase a 17-point deficit to win in Week 18.

Sack taken on third-and-1 with 49 seconds left in first half

This was a complete game-changer for the Rams. They had all the momentum and were presented with a chance to go into halftime up 17-0. They weren’t doing much on the ground, but it was inexplicable for Sean McVay to go with an empty backfield on third-and-1, showing no threat of running the ball and allowing the 49ers’ pass rushers to hunt the quarterback.

Stafford took the sack because Nick Bosa was in his lap quickly after beating Rob Havenstein, forcing the Rams to punt the ball away and give it back to the 49ers with two timeouts left.

26-yard pass to Aiyuk before halftime

It was first down, so it’s not like it was a huge conversion, but this 26-yard pass from Garoppolo to Brandon Aiyuk helped set up Robbie Gould’s field goal before halftime to pull the 49ers within 14 points and give them something to build on in the second half.

David Long Jr. was beat to the inside after playing with outside leverage, given the 49ers’ lack of timeouts. It was a huge play that gave the 49ers their first points of the game when the Rams were in complete control before then.

Samuel’s 16-yard TD run on third down

The 49ers started moving the ball in the second half, and it was this 16-yard touchdown run by Samuel that really got them going. It came on third-and-2, as well, which only made things worse.

Darious Williams lost contain on the outside and let Samuel get to the edge, creating a footrace to the pylon. Samuel’s going to win that against most players, and he beat Williams to the end zone for the 49ers’ first touchdown.

24-yard TD pass by Samuel on trick play

On this drive, the 49ers ran the ball 10 straight times for 50 yards. Expecting another run, the Rams’ entire defense bit on the handoff to Samuel, who then showed off his arm by throwing a touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings.

Jalen Ramsey was among those who bit on the fake and let Jennings get behind him, but that was easy to do when the 49ers had just run it 10 times in a row and once again handed it off to Samuel.

Michel's run on third-and-7 with 1:40 left in fourth quarter

The 49ers were forced to punt the ball on fourth-and-18 with only two minutes left in the game after Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked on third-and-9. They had all three of their timeouts, so they knew if they could get a stop on defense, they’d have one last chance on offense.

The Rams chose to play it safe and burn the 49ers’ timeouts with three straight running plays that gained a total of 5 yards. Sony Michel didn’t have room to run all game long, yet McVay called a handoff on third-and-7.

A first down would have ended the game, but he chose to play it safe in a spot where he knew a run on third-and-7 probably wasn’t going to move the chains.

43-yard reception by Samuel with 54 seconds left in fourth quarter

The 49ers had no timeouts and were set up at their own 38-yard line, needing a touchdown to tie at the end of the fourth quarter. Garoppolo saw Samuel come open on the right side after Ramsey and Taylor Rapp both followed George Kittle into the flat, leaving Samuel wide open between Ramsey and Terrell Burgess.

Ramsey nearly broke up the pass with a diving effort, but Samuel hauled it in and put the 49ers deep in Rams territory with a 43-yard grab. Had the Rams forced an incompletion, the 49ers would’ve faced third-and-5 with only about 50 seconds left.

Game-tying 19-yard touchdown pass to Jennings

Another busted coverage, which was a theme in this game for the Rams. With 31 seconds left, the 49ers were once again faced with second-and-5. The Rams blew the coverage after rotating right at the snap, with Rapp and Dont’e Deayon sprinting toward the sideline, leaving the middle of the field wide open. Troy Reeder didn’t get deep enough in his drop to take away the pass over his head, which isn’t necessarily his fault with the running back coming across his face.

Darious Williams and Nick Scott both covered Aiyuk on the seam route and Jennings came wide open underneath him on the crosser, a perfect play design against the Rams’ zone coverage.

Here’s a look at it with player tracking from Next Gen Stats, where you can see how each Rams defender played the route combination.

Jimmy Garoppolo & Jauan Jennings (14-yd TD) Deebo Samuel motions to the left, occupying the attention of two Rams defenders. As a result, Jennings was left wide open (6.7 yds of separation) over the middle for a TD. » SF: 39 shift/motion TD this season (2nd)#SFvsLAR | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/SxXtpbkjb7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 10, 2022

Jennings’ 34-yard reception on third-and-6 in overtime

The 49ers started with the ball in overtime and as winning teams do, they converted on third down twice. The first one came in a huge spot. Garoppolo was pressured quickly by Leonard Floyd, but he found Jennings on an out route against Donte Deayon, easily beating his man and picking up the first down.

But Jennings didn’t just gain 7 yards to move the chains. He broke a tackle and rumbled for a 34-yard pickup, putting the 49ers in field goal range with about seven minutes left in overtime.

9-yard catch by Jennings on third-and-3 to set up field goal

Another third-down situation, another reception by Jennings against Deayon. It was a similar play, with Jennings running another out route on third-and-3, beating Deayon to the outside.

Garoppolo put the ball right on the money and moved the chains, giving the 49ers another set of downs. If that pass falls incomplete, they kick a field goal with five minutes left in overtime instead of burning another 2:20 off the clock the way they did.

That sped things up for the Rams once they got the ball back, forcing them to go quicker than they would’ve liked, knowing they needed a touchdown to win.

Stafford’s game-sealing interception

The Rams caught a break with the 49ers being called for pass interference on third-and-10, giving the Rams a new set of downs. They moved the chains once more after that, but coming out of the two-minute warning, they knew they had to go quickly with no timeouts.

Stafford took a shot deep to Odell Beckham Jr., which hasn’t worked all season. He left it way short and Ambry Thomas played it perfectly, picking it off to seal the win for the 49ers.

Stafford admitted he left it short after the game, a costly mistake in that spot.

