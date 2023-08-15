10 players to watch at this week’s BMW Championship

The second stop of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is here as the top 50 in the points standings have made their way to Illinois for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.

The last time we were here, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson provided some of the best moments in recent memory, with Rahm coming out on top in a playoff.

Patrick Cantlay, who lost in extra holes to Lucas Glover at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week, is the defending champion.

The top 30 in the standings Sunday evening will earn an invitation to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.

Here are 10 players to watch for at the BMW Championship.

Rory McIlroy

PGA Tour player Rory McIlroy walks down the fairway on the thirteenth hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

McIlroy enters with eight straight top-10 finishes, including last week in Memphis where he tied for third. The Northern Irishman finished T-12 here in 2020 and is a perfect course fit for Olympia Fields.

He’s No. 2 in the world and No. 3 in the point standings.

Jon Rahm

PGA Tour player Jon Rahm watches his shot from the fairway on the tenth hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Rahm didn’t have his best stuff in Memphis, tying for 37th. However, he earns the No. 2 spot over Scheffler because of his win here three years ago.

Rahm is No. 3 in the world and No. 1 in the point standings.

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Tour player Scottie Scheffler leans back while watching his shot on the twelfth hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The Texan couldn’t get anything going at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, eventually settling for T-31. Scheffler tied for 20th here in 2020. He’ll have to get his new putter warmed up this week, but he’s in a great spot for Atlanta.

Scheffler in No. 1 in the world and No. 2 in the point standings.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay waits to take his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Cantlay is the defending champion and finished T-12 at the 2020 BMW. As we mentioned earlier, he’s coming off a great start at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and thrives this time of year (he’s won three playoff events since 2021).

Cantlay’s No. 4 in the world and No. 5 in the point standings.

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa during the Pro-Am of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Morikawa tied for 13th in Memphis last week and hopes to build off his top-20 performance he turned in at Olympia Fields in 2020.

Morikawa is No. 20 in the world and No. 22 in the point standings.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele during the Pro Am of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Schauffele has finished inside the top 25 in four of his last five starts —T-24 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship — and grabbed T-25 at Olympia Fields in 2020.

Schauffele is No. 6 in the world and No. 19 in the point standings.

Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover poses for a photo with the championship trophy after winning a playoff hole against Patrick Cantlay during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

This man had to be on here somewhere. Glover has won two events in a row — Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship — and is still fighting for a spot on the United States Ryder Cup team. He’s always hit the ball great, but thanks to a new flat stick, Happy learned how to putt.

Glover is No. 30 in the world and No. 4 in the point standings.

Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood on the tenth hole during the second round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis. (Photo: Chris Day/The Memphis Commercial Appeal)

The Englishman is on the verge of his first PGA Tour win, he’s just gotta get it across the finish line. Fleetwood has three straight top-10 finishes, including a T-3 in Memphis.

Fleetwood is No. 15 in the world and No. 10 in the point standings.

Max Homa

Max Homa watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Homa is trending. He has finished T-21 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, T-12 at the Scottish Open, T-10 at the Open and T-6 at the FedEx St. Jude in his last four starts. He struggled at Olympia Fields in 2020, however, finishing T-59 (although he’s a much better player now than he was three years ago).

Homa is No. 7 in the world and No. 6 in the point standings.

Cameron Young

Cameron Young tees off on the first hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, August 11, 2023.

It was between Young and Jordan Spieth for the 10th spot, but I went with Young. He’s the perfect course fit for Olympia Fields and has played well on this type of golf course before. Data Golf lists Southern Hills as a good course comparison for OFCC, and Young finished T-3 at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Young is No. 17 in the world and No. 46 in the point standings. He needs a great week to get into the Tour Championship.

