10 Players to Watch in Section 4 Class A football in 2023

Union-Endicott rode individual talent and collective excellence to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A football final last year.

Some key members of that team return in 2023 as the Tigers join Horseheads and Vestal as the three Class A teams in Section 4.

Here are 10 Players to Watch from that trio, including U-E senior defensive lineman Qymani Viera-Powell, a fifth-team Class A all-state pick last year by the New York State Sports Writers Association.

Cooper Hughes from Union-Endicott breaks free in the Class A state semifinals against Hilton.

Dylan Chalk, Horseheads, offensive line/linebacker, Sr.

Max Gazdik, Union-Endicott, linebacker, Sr.

Cooper Hughes, Union-Endicott, running back, Sr.

Josh McCawley, Horseheads, fullback/linebacker, Sr.

Liam Nealy, Vestal, running back, Sr.

Robert Peckham, Horseheads, offensive line/defensive line, Jr.

Bradock Salisbury, Horseheads, running back/safety, Sr.

Cam Schaffer, Vestal, quarterback, Sr.

Qymani Viera-Powell, Union-Endicott, offensive line/defensive line, Sr.

Jaylon Yearwood, Union-Endicott, offensive line/defensive line, Sr.

