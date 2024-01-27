10 players to watch on Reese’s Senior Bowl American team’s offense

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is here and Mobile is going to be rocking with the 100+ NFL draft prospects coming into South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Vikings Wire will have boots on the ground as managing editor Tyler Forness will be there in person to watch these players duke it out in front of scouts and analysts alike.

On the American team, the biggest names are on the offense and we will analyze the top ten guys to watch from that side of the ball.

Oklahoma T Tyler Guyton

Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton has a chance to really make a splash during Senior Bowl week. Guyton is highly touted because of his massive frame and strength once he gets his hands on a defender. He has some work to do as far as technique is concerned (i.e. his pad level is still pretty high out of his stance), but his strength and surprising athleticism given his size make him a must-watch.

Georgia C Sedrick Van Pan

One of the top centers in this draft, Sedrick Van Pran is a highly intelligent lineman who was a focal point in Georgia’s back-to-back title runs. The second-team All-American is a versatile prospect because of his effortless athleticism, especially if pulling and intelligence to beat defenders to the spot and set up his blocks.

UConn iOL Christian Haynes

The beauty of Senior Bowl week lies in how under-the-radar prospects have a unique opportunity to go up against higher competition. One player who has earned that opportunity is UConn’s Christian Haynes. While not the most technically sound, Haynes has great feet to mirror defenders in pass protection and is strong at the point of attack in the run game.

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

Maybe my favorite prospect in this draft, Xavier Legette was Spencer Rattler’s favorite target in their final season as South Carolina Gamecocks. Legette’s acceleration after he catches the ball and ability to track and make a play on the ball in the air, especially in contested catch situations reminds me of A.J. Brown at Ole Miss. Legette needs some more refinement in his game but there is no doubt that he could come in and produce immediately for a franchise.

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

Georgia’s passing game these last few years was predicated on two things: Brock Bowers being a freak athlete and Ladd McConkey beating receivers down the field and after the catch. McConkey is one of the more refined route-runners in this draft, which is saying something given the names that will be called the first two days. McConkey’s ability to gain separation and attack the football in the air will make him one of the more underrated prospects.

Louisville WR Jamari Thrash

Speaking of underrated prospects, Jamari Thrash took his opportunity with Louisville and ran with it, sometimes literally. Transferring from Georgia State, his speed looks deceptively effortless as he glides and eats up a defender’s cushion. Then when the ball is in the air, Thrash is adept at tracking and securing the catch.

Florida State WR Johnny Wilson

FSU’s Johnny Wilson will be one of the easiest players to find in the receiver room. At 6’7”, 239 pounds, Wilson has a catch radius that is unlike anyone else’s in the draft. Adding on to his long frame, he is a physical route-runner and blocker, using his size advantage to shield off defenders when the ball is in the air and when blocking in the run game.

Kentucky RB Ray Davis

Kentucky’s Ray Davis will be one of the running backs to watch for wherever he gets drafted. After two-year stints at Temple and Vanderbilt, Davis spent his final season with the Wildcats and shined in the run and pass games. The first thing that jumps out is Davis’ vision and ability to find the space along the line. He runs with great contact balance and will be a powerful runner out the gate for a franchise.

Tulane QB Michael Pratt

Tulane’s Michael Pratt mulled over coming back to school for another season, but making the jump to the NFL is probably the correct decision. Pratt has been one of the more efficient passers in college football for the Green Wave, usually taking what the defense gives him and keeping the chains moving. Pratt has a nice, consistent dropback and has enough velocity to make any throw in the intermediate parts of the field. He also shows he can effectively read a defense and throw the ball with anticipation and accuracy. Pratt is as solid of a quarterback prospect as you will find in this year’s draft.

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

From efficiency to explosion, Spencer Rattler has been one of the more polarizing quarterbacks since joining Oklahoma back in 2019. While his road has been filled with pitfalls, Rattler still is one of the more fascinating prospects in this draft. Rattler’s arm talent has never been a question, he has the arm strength to make any throw on the field. He can extend plays out of the pocket and deliver a good ball. The questions have always surrounded his decision-making. Rattler knows he can make any throw so he sometimes takes chances that most quarterbacks won’t. Rattler has a chance to ease some of the questions surrounding him in Mobile.

