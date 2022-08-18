10 players to watch during Eagles joint practices with the Browns

The Eagles have wrapped up training camp at the NovaCare Complex, and the team has descended upon Berea, Ohio, for joint practices against the Cleveland Browns.

Philadelphia could see more of Jacoby Brissett after Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine.

Even with the agreed-upon suspension, the Eagles will compete against the star quarterback during two sessions. Watson’s arm talent will only make Darius Slay and Jonathan Gannon’s defensive unit that much better.

With the practices taking place over the next two days, here are the 10 Eagles to watch.

Haason Reddick, LB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A freak athlete that bulked up over the offseason, Reddick’s pass rush prowess will be on full display against the Browns’ talented offensive line.

Jordan Mailata, LT

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It’s unclear if Myles Garrett will be available for the Browns, but Mailata’s matchups against Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland pass rushers should get intense.

A.J. Brown physical specimen

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Physicality will be on display during one-on-ones, and if Denzel Ward doesn’t participate, Cleveland cornerbacks could get demolished.

Cam Jurgens, C

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With Jason Kelce out after elbow surgery, Jurgens will get most of the reps leading up to the season opener.

Eagles brass will look to see how he fares against increased competition.

Quez Watkins, WR

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Watkins says he’s the fastest player in the NFL, and Jalen Hurts will look to test out the deep ball against the Browns’ secondary.

Brandon Graham, DE

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Eagles’ biggest trash talker turns up the volume even more against talented opposition, and Cleveland has one of the NFL’s top offensive lines.

Graham and his trash talk will be something to watch.

Jordan Davis, DT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The monster defensive tackle is set to jump up in competition against the Browns guard duo of Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio.

Story continues

Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ top pass rusher should give Browns’ offensive tackle hell over the next two days. Sweat has been quiet this summer, and he’ll start to awaken on Thursday.

Nakobe Dean, LB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dean, a forceful run-defender at middle linebacker, will get his first taste of heavyweight running backs when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt take handoffs during the team period.

Cleveland is a run-first team, and Nakobe Dean will get his first intense test.

Darius Slay, CB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s biggest talker and top playmaker will match up with Amari Cooper for what should be an entertaining brand of throwback football on the outside.

[pickup_prop id=”25840″>

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire