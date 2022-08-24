10 players to watch during Eagles joint practices with the Dolphins

The Eagles are in sunny Miami for two days of joint practice sessions with the Miami Dolphins, and the intensity should be immense with star power on both sides.

Jalen Hurts will take the field with Tua Tagovailoa again as both former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks look to remove the questionable labels surrounding them as they enter the most important seasons of their professional careers.

Rookie head coach Mike McDaniel offers some familiarity after his time with the 49ers, and the matchups with Jonathan Gannon offer a unique look at innovation on both sides of the football.

Here are 10 Eagles to watch during the two days of practice.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts take the same field will Tua for the first time since 2019, and all eyes will be on both quarterbacks, who are under pressure to become the face of their respective franchises.

Kenneth Gainwell

With Miles Sanders sideline, Gainwell gets another opportunity to seize the moments as he works to become the Eagles’ lead running back.

A.J. Brown

Brown matches up with another top cornerback in Xavien Howard.

DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia’s smooth operator is back, and he’ll be a blast to watch in the South Florida heat.

Landon Dickerson

Dickerson has been destroying the competition during joint practices.

Derek Barnett

One of the top agitators in the NFL, Barnett should start plenty of scuffles over the two days in hot, humid Miami.

Jordan Davis

Davis is a monster but suffered some growing pains against the Browns, and we’ll look to bounce back.

Nakobe Dean

The rookie middle linebacker will look to develop his game even more after struggling to get off blocks against the Browns’ massive run blockers.

Darius Slay

Slay vs. Tyreek Hill, enough said!

Marcus Epps

The hard-hitting safety is the man on the backend for Philadelphia, and we want to see him matchup with Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

