10 players to watch in Colorado’s Week 6 matchup with Arizona State

Week 6 of the college football season is upon us and somehow, the 2023 season has nearly reached its halfway point. For head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team, Week 6 offers the Buffs an opportunity to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to begin Pac-12 play.

Up next for the Buffs is a Saturday date with the Sun Devils of Arizona State in Tempe. The Sun Devils are off to a bit of a rough start this season, posting a 1-4 record, including a current four-game losing streak.

Despite the poor record, Arizona State still has some talented players on its roster and will certainly look to spoil another weekend for Coach Prime and the Buffs.

Here are 10 players you should keep your eye on this Saturday afternoon when the Buffs take on the Sun Devils:

Arizona State RB Cameron Skattebo

Skattebo is an all-purpose back for the Sun Devils who already has over 300 yards rushing and over 200 yards receiving this season. Limiting Skattebo will be key for Colorado.

Arizona State WR Elijah Badger

Badger is a big play waiting to happen for Arizona State and Colorado’s defensive backs will have to keep him in check on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona State DB Chris Edmonds

Edmonds leads the Sun Devils in tackles and will be all over the field for Arizona State’s defense.

Arizona State DL Prince Dorbah

Dorbah leads Arizona State in sacks with 3.5 and will be a handful for Colorado’s offensive line.

Arizona State K Dario Longhetto

Aside from having one of the best names that a place kicker could have, Longhetto has been rock-solid for the Sun Devils this season. Longhetto is a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts and is 7-of-7 on extra point attempts. Often times, games like this come down to special teams, so Longhetto may play a factor.

Colorado RB Anthony Hankerson

Hankerson is fresh off his best season performance as Colorado was a more balanced offensive team. Hankerson could prove to be the Buffs’ most reliable between-the-tackles runner this season.

Colorado RB Dylan Edwards

Edwards is the Swiss Army knife of the Colorado offense. Whether it’s his ability to affect the game as a runner or a pass catcher, it’s important that the Buffs include him as much as possible.

Colorado WR Omarion Miller

After last weekend’s breakout performance, I believe the eyes of the entire country will be on freshman receiver Omarion Miller. Miller hauled in seven receptions for 196 yards last weekend and now appears to be one of Shedeur Sanders’ favorite targets.

Colorado LB Marvin Ham II

Ham is quietly having a really strong season for the Buffs. Ham is third on the team in total tackles, has a sack and a pass breakup and just seems to always be around the football. He didn’t have the best game against USC, but I expect him to rebound at ASU.

Colorado DL Amari McNeill

McNeill has been pretty solid on Colorado’s defensive line this season and is due for a true breakout game. That could come this week against an Arizona State offense that is among the nation’s worst.

