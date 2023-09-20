10 players to watch in Colorado’s Week 4 matchup at Oregon

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season is here and it’s setting up to be the best week so far. There are six matchups between teams inside the AP Top 25, including a big one in Eugene between the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes and the No. 10 Oregon Ducks.

This will be Coach Prime’s biggest test to date and we’re sure to learn a lot about Colorado throughout its final Pac-12 game at Autzen Stadium.

As you gear up and get ready for the highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday afternoon, here are 10 players that you should keep your eye on when the two teams step between the white lines:

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Despite his early career struggles at Auburn, Bo Nix has turned into a really good college quarterback in Eugene. Nix is basically on everyone’s Heisman shortlist and with a strong performance and win this Saturday, he and the Ducks could really make some moves nationally.

Oregon RB Bucky Irving

Bucky Irving is lightning in a bottle for the Oregon offense. Irving is averaging 8.0 yards per carry this season and has three touchdowns. Containing him will be tough for Colorado’s defense.

Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin is WR1 for Bo Nix and the Oregon offense. Franklin has hauled in 17 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season. With Travis Hunter out, slowing down Franklin will have to be a team effort.

Oregon LB Jeffrey Bassa

Oregon has several talented playmakers on defense but Jeffrey Bassa is one of the unquestioned leaders. Bassa has 16 total tackles this season but also has a 45-yard interception that he returned for a touchdown. Bassa will make plays all over the field for the Ducks.

Oregon DB Khyree Jackson

An Alabama transfer, Khyree Jackson has turned into a playmaker for the Oregon secondary. Jackson already has two interceptions on the season and is fourth on the team in total tackles with 10.

Colorado RB Dylan Edwards

Dylan Edwards is Colorado’s Swiss Army knife. The true freshman running back has 39 total touches on offense for 296 yards and four total touchdowns. I expect Edwards to be a key piece in Colorado’s game plan on Saturday.

Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Jimmy Horn Jr.’s 26 receptions lead all Buffs receivers through three weeks. With Travis Hunter out, Horn’s targets could increase, we’ll see if his production will too.

Colorado TE Michael Harrison

We mentioned Michael Harrison as a player to watch for the first time last week, and boy, did he deliver. Harrison is another offensive weapon that could see his role increase in the absence of superstar Travis Hunter.

Colorado LB Juwan Mitchell

Juwan Mitchell played his tail off in Colorado’s double overtime win over Colorado State last weekend with 15 total tackles. Mitchell needs to continue to show that type of ability to help bring along a Colorado defense that has had more than its fair share of tough moments throughout the season.

Colorado CB Kyndrich Breedlove

With Travis Hunter out for a few weeks, Colorado has a massive void to fill at cornerback. Outside of Hunter, Omarion Cooper and Kyndrich Breedlove have received the most snaps at that position and it’s safe to assume that Breedlove will handle most of the duties in the absence of Hunter. Bo Nix and the Oregon offense will likely attack that side of the field early and often.

