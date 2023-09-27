10 players to watch in Colorado’s Week 5 matchup with USC

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team will look to put last weekend’s disappointing loss to Oregon behind them on Saturday when they return to Folsom Field to take on the USC Trojans.

Getting back in the win column will not be easy against a USC team loaded with NFL talent and an offense that is about as good as anyone else’s in the country.

As you gear up and get ready for this highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday morning in Boulder, here are 10 players you should keep your eye on when the two teams step between the white lines:

USC QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is one of the best players in college football. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is the assumed top overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and is off to a hot start in 2023. Limiting Williams and the USC offense will be critical for Colorado’s success.

USC RB MarShawn Lloyd

USC’s backfield also features a solid running back, MarShawn Lloyd. Through four games, Lloyd has rushed for 349 yards and is averaging 8.9 yards per carry. The Buffs’ run defense will be challenged on Saturday.

USC WR Zachariah Branch

Freshman sensation Zachariah Branch is already making his impact felt for the Trojans. USC likes to get Branch the ball in a multitude of ways as he already has multiple rushing attempts and 13 receptions for 178 yards.

USC DE Solomon Byrd

The Buffs’ offensive line will need to know where Solomon Byrd is at all times. The Trojans defensive end already has 4.5 sacks on the season and will be a load for the Colorado offense to handle.

USC DB Jaylin Smith

USC safety Jaylin Smith is the Trojans’ leading tackler this season and is not afraid of contact. Shedeur Sanders will need to find No. 19 on every snap to help the Buffs’ offense be successful.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Like many of his teammates, Shedeur Sanders is coming off his worst performance of the season. It will be interesting to see how Sanders bounces back against another talented team.

Colorado RB Dylan Edwards

If I was calling plays for the Buffs, Dylan Edwards would touch the football as much as possible. The talented freshman back is capable of making a house call at any point and I expect Colorado to rely on him this weekend to soften up the USC defense.

Colorado WR Tar'Varish Dawson

With Travis Hunter out and Xavier Weaver possibly still a little banged up, Colorado needs another receiver to step up and help. Tar’Varish Dawson has been solid this season for Colorado but could be in store for a breakout performance against the Trojans.

Colorado LB Jordan Domineck

Jordan Domineck is Colorado’s best pass rusher and the Buffs need him to step up on Saturday against Caleb Williams and the USC offense. Applying consistent pressure will help the back end of the Buffs’ defense against Williams and the high-flying Trojan attack.

Colorado S Trevor Woods

Junior defensive back Trevor Woods will need to be impactful for the Colorado defense to have any success against USC. Woods has 25 tackles and two interceptions on the season and is certainly capable of making things difficult for Caleb Williams.

