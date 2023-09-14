10 players to watch in Colorado’s Week 3 matchup with Colorado State

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes are looking to improve to 3-0 this weekend with a Saturday matchup against in-state rival Colorado State.

This is the first game between the two schools since 2019. Before taking a brief aside, the Buffs and Rams had played each other for 25 consecutive seasons.

Entering the matchup, Colorado State is one of the few programs in college football that has only competed in one game this season, so it’s difficult to gauge what type of team head coach Jay Norvell has in Fort Collins.

As we await Saturday’s matchup, let’s look at some of the players from each team that fans need to keep their eyes on:

Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

When starting QB Clay Millen went down against Washington State in Week 1, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi entered in relief and threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Jay Norvell has now named Fowler-Nicolosi the Rams’ starter against the Buffs.

Colorado State RB Avery Morrow

Despite not having a great performance in Week 1, Avery Morrow is a more than capable running back for the Rams. In 2022, Morrow rushed for over 800 yards. Morrow will likely be an important piece in Colorado State’s gameplan this weekend.

Colorado State WR Justus Ross-Simmons

Justus Ross-Simmons was the Rams’ top playmaker in Week 1. He hauled in five receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown against Washington State.

Colorado State DB Jack Howell

Howell is a tackling machine for the Rams in the backend of their defense. The defensive back totaled 16 tackles against Washington State in Week 1.

Colorado State DB Henry Blackburn

Like Howell, Blackburn is all over the field coming out of the secondary. Blackburn finished with 14 total tackles against the Cougars in Week 1.

Colorado RB Sy'veon Wilkerson

I keep waiting for a running back to emerge as a between-the-tackles threat for the Buffs offense and this week may just be the week. Let’s see if Wilkerson can break through and make an impact.

Colorado TE Michael Harrison

Colorado doesn’t target the tight end a ton, but Colorado State may do its best to limit big plays to the Buffs receivers, leaving Harrison in some favorable matchups.

Colorado CB Omarion Cooper

With Travis Hunter on the opposite side, I imagine the Rams will target Omarion Cooper’s side of the field the most. Let’s see if Cooper can hold up in a possible matchup with Justus Ross-Simmons.

Colorado DL Taijh Alston

Taijh Alston turned heads last weekend against Nebraska with 1.5 sacks. If he can continue to provide a solid pass rush for the Buffs’ defense, he will quickly become one of the more important pieces for Colorado.

Colorado DB Trevor Woods

I will say this each and every week if I have to: Trevor Woods is one of the more underrated safeties in the country. Woods does a great job of communicating to the other defensive backs and he has a knack for being around the football. Through two games, Woods has 12 tackles, one interception and a forced fumble.

