10 players to watch in Colorado’s season opener at TCU

We have finally reached game week! On Saturday morning, Deion Sanders will lead the Colorado football team into Fort Worth to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs to open up the 2023 season.

With this being Coach Prime’s first game as the head coach of the Buffs and TCU being last season’s national runner-up, there are plenty of storylines to follow entering the matchup.

Regardless of who is roaming the sidelines, the players on the field are the ones who determine the outcome of the game. Let’s take a look at 10 players to watch — five from each team, plus a bonus — in this Colorado-TCU matchup:

TCU QB Chandler Morris

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Chandler Morris returns as the starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs after suffering an injury last season (at Colorado) that gave Max Duggan the starting role. We’ll see how well Morris meshes with new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

TCU DL Damonic Williams

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Williams was a freshman All-American in 2022 and is the only returning starting interior defensive lineman for the Horned Frogs. Williams is capable of being a disruptive force in the middle of TCU’s defense.

TCU WR Savion Williams

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With first-rounder Quentin Johnson now in the NFL, the Horned Frogs receiving corps will need some guys to step up. Savion Williams is the lone returning starter after hauling in 29 receptions in 2022, but he should see that workload increase this fall.

TCU DB Josh Newton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Newton is a preseason All-American and is one of the top cornerbacks in the country. The talented DB recorded three interceptions a year ago and will make it tough for opposing quarterbacks to throw to his side of the field.

TCU TE Jared Wiley

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-7, Jared Wiley is an absolute mismatch nightmare. The massive tight end caught 24 passes in 2022 but will look to be a more integral part of the Horned Frogs offense in 2023.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has the chance to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Pac-12 this season. If he can get things rolling early against the Horned Frogs, the Buffs could be in a lot better shape than some anticipate.

Colorado LB Demouy Kennedy

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama transfer is a talented linebacker with elite athleticism. When you play middle linebacker your presence needs to be felt early and often. I expect Kennedy to make some noise against TCU.

Colorado RB Dylan Edwards

Colorado football running back Dylan Edwards (Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Edwards may be behind guys like Alton McCaskill IV and Kavosiey Smoke in the running back rotation but the true freshman is a playmaker. I expect Colorado to find multiple ways to get the ball in the hands of Edwards.

Colorado S Trevor Woods

Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Trevor Woods is one of the few who remained in Boulder through the coaching transition. Woods is a solid player with good experience and should help the new-look Colorado secondary with calls and responsibilities.

Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter is one of the best overall players in the entire country. The talented athlete should get reps at both corner and wide receiver and will most likely have the greatest impact on the game outside of the quarterbacks.

BONUS: Colorado DB Cormani McClain

ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

Cormani McClain arrived on campus as one of the most highly-coveted prospects that Colorado has ever signed. If he gets the start at corner opposite of Hunter, the Buffs would feature the top cornerback prospects from the past two recruiting cycles. McClain certainly has the talent, but is he ready for big-time college football?

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire