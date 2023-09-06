10 players to watch in Colorado’s home opener against Nebraska

After Colorado’s monumental upset of TCU on Saturday, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff in Boulder are now tasked with preparing the Buffs for another huge game in their Week 2 matchup against longtime rival Nebraska.

Unlike Colorado, the Cornhuskers are coming off a very disappointing loss in Week 1 at the hands of Minnesota. Nebraska struggled offensively as turnovers plagued the Cornhuskers in their 13-10 loss to the Golden Gophers.

Saturday’s coaching matchup between Sanders and Matt Rhule is destined to be one to remember and as the Buffs’ home opener draws closer, let’s take a look at five players from each team to watch:

Nebraska QB Jeff Sims

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech transfer did not have his best performance in the 2023 season opener for the Cornhuskers. Sims threw for just 114 yards and was picked off three times against Minnesota. It will be interesting to see how long his leash is on Saturday against the Buffs.

Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr.

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Ervin averaged nearly eight yards per carry against Minnesota last week but had only seven carries. I expect Rhule and the Cornhuskers to be a little more reliant on him this week.

Nebraska WR Alex Bullock

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds, Bullock is a mismatch for defenders, especially in the red zone. The sophomore from Omaha hauled in just three catches last week but one of those went for a touchdown.

Nebraska DB Omar Brown

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Omar Brown put together a strong performance in Week 1, totaling seven tackles and an interception. Brown is a physical player who will make his presence felt early and often.

Nebraska LB Luke Reimer

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Reimer is a throwback Nebraska linebacker who just makes plays for the Cornhuskers’ defense. The senior has been a tackling machine throughout his career in Lincoln and Colorado will have to know where he is lined up at all times.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Sanders’ 500-yard performance against TCU rewrote CU’s record books. Now, we will find out if he can duplicate or at least come close to that type of showing again this weekend.

Colorado RB Sy'veon Wilkerson

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Wilkerson led the Buffs in carries in Week 1 and with Coach Prime wanting more from the rushing attack moving forward, Wilkerson could see his workload increase this week.

Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Horn hauled in 11 catches against TCU and I expect Travis Hunter to draw most of the attention this week, so Horn could be in for another big-time performance in Week 2.

Colorado LB Marvin Ham II

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ham flashed defensively for Colorado in Week 1 and could make a ton of tackles in the box against the run-heavy Cornhuskers.

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

You didn’t think we would leave the best player in college football off the list, did you? Travis Hunter, much like in Week 1, will likely be all over the place against Nebraska this Saturday. Whether it’s hauling in receptions from Shedeur Sanders or breaking up passes from Sims, Hunter will make plays for the Buffs.

