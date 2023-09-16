10 players who need to step up for Alabama against South Florida

Even though it is only Week 3 of the college football season, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have reached a pivotal point in their season. After two weeks, Alabama is just 1-1 and is fresh off its first home loss to a non-conference opponent since 2007.

Contrary to popular belief, there is plenty of blame to go around for Alabama’s disappointing performance in Week 2. The truth is, if the Crimson Tide wants to accomplish any of its goals in 2023, the entire program needs to make improvements, including the coaching staff.

The fact remains that it is up to the players on the field to perform, and Alabama has several starters who need to step up this week against USF and help lead the Tide in the right direction.

Below is a list of 10 players who need to step on Saturday against the Bulls, and the rest of the season for that matter.

CB Terrion Arnold

Like the entire team, Terrion Arnold has had an up-and-down start to the 2023 season. South Florida’s offensive scheme will test the secondary on Saturday, so Arnold will need to step up and play well for the Tide.

DB Caleb Downs

It’s hard to be too picky on freshman safety Caleb Downs, through two weeks he has actually been one of Alabama’s most consistent players defensively. Downs will be tested in coverage this week. Assignment and execution will be critical for Downs against the Bulls.

OLB Dallas Turner

Dallas Turner was basically missing in action last weekend against the Longhorns. As a leader on the team. now is the time for Turner to use his talent and experience to be the dominating player that he is capable of being.

ILB Deontae Lawson

Deontae Lawson has been pretty solid for Alabama at inside linebacker this season, but the Crimson Tide needs him to be great for the defense to reach the next level. Lawson is capable, but like the rest of the team, execution is everything.

DL Jaheim Oatis

I really should be saying the entire defensive line as a whole. The group needs to be better overall. They are far from bad like most Tide fans believe, but they are not where they need to be. Jaheim Oatis is capable of taking a game over, there is no better time than now for Oatis to step up and build some confidence for the entire group.

OL JC Latham

As one of the leaders of the team, JC Latham needs to be better. At times he looks elite and at other times he looks average. Latham needs to use his massive size and strength to overpower people and help create running lanes for the Tide running backs.

OL Seth McLaughling

Seth McLaughlin has been rock solid for Alabama over the past couple of seasons, but 2023 has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start for the senior center. Snap infractions and just overall bad snaps have been a theme for the first two weeks and that just has to stop. McLaughlin, like the rest of the O-line, needs to be that physical presence we heard about all summer long.

WR Ja'Corey Brooks

Where has junior receiver Ja’Corey Brooks been this season? Through two weeks, Brooks has zero catches and has only been targeted a couple of times. With Alabama struggling to find consistency at quarterback, Brooks needs to step up his game and be a leader on the offense.

RB Jase McClellan

Alabama has struggled to find a consistent running game this season and a lot of that has to do with the offensive line, but it is also fair to point out that the Alabama running backs have not been at their best either. Senior Jase McClellan is a talented back and needs to show on Saturday that he is capable of being a lead back.

QB Tyler Buchner

Reports indicate that Alabama will start Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner at quarterback against the Bulls to try and inject some momentum into the Alabama offense. Whoever the QB is needs to step up for the Tide. Buchner has started a handful of games, including on the road at Ohio State. Alabama needs a solid distributor of the football, not a hero. The plays are there to be made, let’s see if Buchner can execute.

