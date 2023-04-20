10 players with the most to prove in Alabama’s A-Day game

Alabama finished last season with an 11-2 record and a Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State. This may sound like a successful season, but not for the Crimson Tide program.

The expectation for the Tide each season is that they reach the conference championship as well as the College Football Playoff. Anything less is a disappointment among the Alabama faithful.

With several key players from a season ago headed to the NFL, there will be some new faces at key positions.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at 10 players that have the most to prove in Alabama’s A-Day game on Saturday.

Jalen Milroe

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The one position that has captivated everyone’s attention is quarterback. With Bryce Young leaving for the NFL, the Tide will be dealt with having to call on a quarterback with minimal starting experience. Jalen Milroe has started one game in his college career up to this point. However, he has still made more starts than any other quarterback on the roster. Milroe has the capability to lead Alabama’s offense. He has the athleticism, distinctiveness, and playmaking abilities to be the ‘one’ in Tommy Rees’ offense. It will be up to him to prove he can utilize those traits in game-type situations. With that said, all eyes will be on Milroe in this year’s A-Day game.

Ty Simpson

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The other competitor in Alabama’s starting quarterback battle is redshirt-freshman Ty Simpson. The Tennessee native played sparingly in his first season with the Tide. That is largely due to the success that Bryce Young had at quarterback and the lack of opportunities he was given. Out of high school, Simpson was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in his class. He possesses strong arm talent and delivers passes with accuracy. He will have to beat out Milroe to be QB1 next season in Tuscaloosa. Simpson seems to be a great competitor and up for the challenge.

Malachi Moore

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Malachi Moore is a versatile defensive back that can play STAR, cornerback, or safety. His best season came as a freshman. Ever since then, he has kind of flown under the radar, so to speak. That is not to discredit the success that he has had over the past two years. It is simply a testament to how strong and deep the defensive backs unit is at Alabama. While Moore has plenty of starting experience, it still feels like he has a lot to prove heading into his senior season. He will be a player to keep a close eye on in Alabama’s spring game.

Kristian Story

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

It has been some time since Alabama has had to replace two starting safeties. It just so happens that the Tide will have to do so in 2023. One player that has attracted the spotlight this offseason is senior safety Kristian Story. While Story has not played much, he has shown flashes of his potential in previous spring games. In the past two A-Day games, Story has reeled in two interceptions. If he can continue to impress the coaching staff, he will be a key player in Alabama’s secondary next season. He will have to beat out DeVonta Smith and Antonio Kite for the starting strong safety spot.

Earl Little Jr.

Emilee Smarr-USA TODAY NETWORK

With Alabama defensive back Jahquez Robinson entering the transfer portal recently, the focus has shifted to redshirt-freshman Earl Little Jr. The product of American Heritage High School has received a lot of compliments throughout spring practices from players and coaches alike. He has improved tremendously since he joined the team in 2022. He will likely compete for the starting spot at the STAR position. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the spring game.

Chris Braswell

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It seems like Alabama develops edge rushers better than anyone in the country. That is a testament to Alabama’s outside linebacker coaches over the years. One of the players that stands out the most is senior Chris Braswell. After being ranked as a five-star coming out of high school, it seemed like Braswell may not hear his number called. That is largely due to the success that teammates Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner have had in recent seasons. However, all signs point towards Braswell taking over at JACK in 2023. He has a lengthy frame that allows him to effectively rush the passer and help in the run game. Braswell has a lot to prove given the elite talent that he possesses.

Jermaine Burton

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Some will likely question why Jermaine Burton made this list. Well, I simply believe that he has a lot of work to do before he truly maximizes his potential. The Georgia transfer looked good in certain stretches of the season last year. However, he still has a lot to prove before he becomes the elite wide receiver that everyone anticipated him to be. Burton dropped some passes last season and seemed unable to create separation at times. His number will likely be called on a lot in 2023. He has a lot to prove before he heads off to the NFL.

Kendrick Blackshire

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

With Deontae Lawson being out for the spring, Alabama has looked to several different linebackers to step up. One of them is junior Kendrick Blackshire. The Texas native has contributed on special teams for the Tide over the past few seasons. It could be time for him to step in at one of the linebacker spots considering that Henry To’oTo’o is headed to the NFL. His sheer strength and physique have raised a lot of eyebrows as to why he is not seeing more playing time. It just seems to me like Blackshire has a lot to prove in the spring game.

Elijah Pritchett

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Although Elijah Pritchett is entering his sophomore season, he still has a lot of buzz surrounding him. Why? Someone has to replace Tyler Steen at left tackle. The likeliest candidate is Pritchett. He has monstrous size at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds. As a freshman, he battled a lingering elbow injury. Now, he will be at full strength and is expected to be a key piece of Alabama’s offensive line.

Amari Niblack

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most intriguing positions heading into the spring was the tight end position. Alabama lost starting tight end Cameron Latu to the NFL this offseason. That means that someone will have some big shoes to fill in 2023. There may not be a better option than 6-foot-4 sophomore Amari Niblack. He can be used in a variety of different ways given his athleticism and playmaking abilities. Niblack will see a lot of playing time this season if he can contribute as a blocker and receiver.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire