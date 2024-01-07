10 players who might play their final game for the Falcons on Sunday
As the NFL regular season winds down, there are countless players and coaches around the league whose futures are up in the air. If things don’t go well for the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s season finale against the New Orleans Saints, we could potentially see some big changes.
Whatever happens to head coach Arthur Smith will undoubtedly impact the roster in 2024. With more than a handful of players set to hit free agency, here’s a look at 10 who may be playing their final game in a Falcons uniform on Sunday.
DL: Calais Campbell
RB: Cordarrelle Patterson
CB: Jeff Okudah
WR Mack Hollins
OLB: Bud Dupree
WR: Van Jefferson
CB: Tre Flowers
WR: Scotty Miller
DL: Albert Huggins
TE: MyCole Pruitt
