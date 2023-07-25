These 10 players made the cut for top Defensive Rookie of the Year contenders
There were many prominent defensive players selected early on in the 2023 NFL draft. Several are projected to start, or at least play prominent roles immediately with their NFL teams. It leads to a pretty deep pool of candidates for the top rookie status.
One of the most respected draft analysts, Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network, laid out his top 10 candidates for the Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023. Here are Zierlein’s choices.
Which player do you think it will be who ultimately captures the honor? The top 10 candidates here are listed in order of bottom to top odds.
Will McDonald, Jets
McDonald was the No. 15 overall pick, from Iowa State
Calijah Kancey, Buccaneers
Kancey, a defensive tackle from Pittsburgh, was the No. 19 overall pick.
Brian Branch, Lions
Christian Gonzalez, Patriots
Gonzalez, a cornerback from Oregon, was the No. 17 overall pick
Tyree Wilson, Raiders
A defensive lineman from Texas Tech, Wilson was the No. 7 overall pick
Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders
The No. 16 overall pick, Forbes is a cornerback from Mississippi State
Jalen Carter, Eagles
Carter, a DT from Georgia, went No. 9 overall
Jack Campbell, Lions
Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks
Witherspoon was the No. 5 overall pick as a cornerback from Illinois
Will Anderson, Texans
Anderson was the No. 3 overall pick as an EDGE from Alabama