10 players the Lions could target Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

We have arrived at the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Detroit Lions have only two selections, one in the fourth (112) and one in fifth (153), to either try to fill any remaining gaps or make a particular unit that much stronger.

GM Brad Holmes has been content on staying put and allow the draft to come to him, so it might be slim he works a trades to accumulate further picks. He was able to address some weak points on defense with Levi Onwuzurike to play the 3-tech, Alim McNeill at the nose, and Ifeatu Melifonwu as a versatile press corner.

Holmes is sticking to his board, taking the best players he feels could help the team versus reaching for needs and pigeonholing them in any way. Some of the needs they might address in Day 3 are wide receiver, linebacker, or safety.

Here are a few players that could pique the interest of the Lions front office and put a stamp on what has been a solid draft so far.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

St. Brown is projected to fit best in the slot, but it is not out of the realm he could push outside as well. Even though he is on the smaller end, he makes up for it with a competitive streak that coaches will love. He has strong route-running ability, tracks the ball with ease, and could become a returner as well if asked.

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

The Lions have put a premium on athleticism this draft, and Cox is filled up to the rim with it. He is one of the more athletic linebackers allowing to cover in any scheme coverage. Due to his size, he may struggle with blocks and run defending, but he could potentially turn into a three-down defender with his strong character and athletic ability.

Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Wallace had a very productive career at Oklahoma State, racking up 3,316 yards and 26 touchdowns during his collegiate career leading his team in yards the last two years. He is a route tactician allowing him to find the gaps in coverage and put himself to make the catch with strength and catch radius. He may lack size and not have the greatest speed, but he is a versatile receiver that can line up inside and outside and make the strong contested catch.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

When Nasirildeen walks into the room, you notice him with a towering figure that gives the edge especially playing safety. He has the physicality to make his presence felt and a toughness that is unmeasurable. He finds himself in trouble from time with his route anticipation and eye discipline lacking while suffering a torn ACL late in 2019, affecting his 2020 status. Still, he has the character and versatility to make it has a hybrid safety while seeing time on special teams.

Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

A player most thought to be off the board by now is sitting there as a top player heading into Day 3 that the Lions could be eyeing. He was primarily lining up as a free safety in Indiana; he has versatility and size to play in the box and split up the duties. He may shy away from tackling, but his range and ball skills would make him an interesting option to play alongside Tracy Walker.

Trey Smith, G, Tennessee

The Lions have stocked the cupboard with some massive players so far this draft, and it wouldn’t be out of the question they could make another individual that brings the offensive line its final piece. He is a mauler upfront and not afraid to knock you in the chin and could fill in a tackle in a pinch. For a big man, though, he may not have the best body control, and recovering from blood clots in his lung may take him, draft boards. If everything is clear, the Lions could have their guard of the future.

Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

He may not look like the prototypical linebacker measuring at only 6 feet; he does have a wicked skill set that makes him valuable as an outside linebacker in coverage or play off the edge. He can find a valuable home as a core special teamer while playing certain defensive situations with his high motor, length, and reaction skills.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford

He is one of the older players on the circuit, but his ball skills make him a very enticing player in the later rounds worth developing. He has excellent body control and reliable hands, with most of his catches resulting in a first down or touchdown. He can line up inside or outside depending on the situation with his impressive short-area quickness while seeing some at special teams while he improves his route running,

Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami

There is no denying the production Roche was able to produce in college, racking up 30.5 sacks during his time at Temple and Miami. With his high motor and first-step quickness, he gains that valuable edge to make the highlight plays in the backfield. He might find a hard time adjusting to the NFL with his average length, especially against NFL tackles, but he has the effort and toughness that could overcome those deficiencies.

Jacob Harris, TE, UCF

Even though he labeled as a tight end, he fits in that same category as Kyle Pitts as an offensive weapon, and his athleticism was on full display at his Pro Day, putting up numbers that only Pitts was able to muster. Now Harris was 30 pounds light than Pitts; the traits are there the coaches can harness. The production lacks only 49 catches and less than 1,000 yards in his career, but he can play as a valuable receiving threat that can mismatch all day.