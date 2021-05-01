10 players Jets will consider on Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

Michael Carter UNC

The Jets only had one pick on Day 2 of the draft, but they will more than make up for that lack of activity with six more picks on Day 3. They have two picks in the fourth (107, 143), two in the fifth (146, 154), and two more in the sixth (186, 226).

Here’s a look at some of the players they might consider in those spots:

Michigan State CB Shakur Brown

Five of the last seven picks in Round 3 were cornerbacks, severely limiting the Jets’ options in their search for a starter. This 5-10, 185-pounder, plays hard and fast and was productive in college. He’s the best of what’s left on a thin board.



LSU CB Kary Vincent Jr.

He’s not quite as polished as Brown, but he has the same size and was terrific in coverage against some very dangerous receivers. He might have gone higher if he hadn’t opted out of the 2020 season.

LSU LB Jabril Cox

It’s a bit of a surprise that he didn’t go in the first three rounds, considering he’s a terrific cover linebacker. Maybe it’s his size (6-3, 232) or that his run defense might need work. His speed makes him dangerous, though.

Tennessee G Trey Smith

Don’t think for a second the Jets are done working on their offensive line. They added Alijah Vera-Tucker in Round 1, but figure to add another guard later. The 6-5, 321-pound Smith is a terrific prospect. He has a medical condition that has led to blood clots in the past. He’s being treated for it and has played with it, but the Jets would have to be OK with that.

Alabama G Deonte Brown

He’s a massive guard (6-3, 344), though his weight is concerning to some. The Jets likely wouldn’t be bothered by that, though, since some had the same issues last year with Mekhi Becton. Adding a guard like Brown (or Smith) to a line with Becton and Vera-Tucker, and the rebuilding project up front would be nearly done.

North Carolina RB Michael Carter

The Jets never figured to take a running back early, but they could jump in the middle rounds if the value is right. Carter was part of a dangerous 1-2 punch for the Heels with Javonte Williams, who went in the second round. He’s only 5-foot-8, 201 pounds, which is why he’s slipped in the draft, but he’s built solid and there’s a lot of power when he runs.

Story continues

Pittsburgh DE Rashad Weaver

There’s no doubt Robert Saleh wants to beef up the Jets’ defensive line, but like at cornerback, they’re running out of options in this draft. The 6-4, 259-pound Weaver had 14 sacks in his last two years at Pitt and he’s got the size to play 4-3 end. He plays more like a 3-4 linebacker at times, though, so this depends on whether Saleh thinks he can fit.

Florida CB Marco Wilson

If they’re stuck looking for a corner later on Day 3, they could do worse than this 6-foot, 191-pounder. He has all the tools, including the size and speed. But he has two torn ACLs in his past, so there could be some medical red flags.

Missouri S Tyree Gillespie

He ran a blazing, 4.38 in the 40 at his Pro Day, which some thought might vault him into Day 2 of the draft. He’s 6-foot, 207 pounds, so he’s got good size, too. It’s unclear which safety spot he’d play. The Jets, of course, need some fallback options in case they can’t sign Marcus Maye to a long-term deal.

Indiana S Jamar Johnson

He had four interceptions and four pass breakups as a senior, showing everyone he could be a play-maker in the defensive backfield. The 6-foot, 205-pounder also played a variety of positions, so he could fit as a safety or as a big nickelback, too.