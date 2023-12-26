10 players who will impact the Rose Bowl matchup between Alabama and Michigan

We are now less than a week away from the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl out in Pasadena. With a date in the national championship on the line, this matchup is shaping up to be one of the best of the playoff era.

With Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh roaming each sideline, the coaching matchup is stealing a lot of the spotlight heading into the contest. But the players on the field will be the deciding factor on New Year’s Day.

As kickoff quickly approaches, let’s look at 10 players who are set to have the biggest impact on the marquee matchup.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

Syndication: USA TODAY

More often than not, quarterbacks in these contests go a long way in determining the outcome. McCarthy has thrown for more than 150 yards just once in his last five games and will need to be productive for the Wolverines to take down the Tide.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After a tough start to the 2023 season, Jalen Milroe has ascended to one of the most impactful players in college football. The Alabama offense goes as Milroe goes and if he is playing well, the Tide offense is hard to slow down.

Michigan RB Blake Corum

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Michigan’s offense rides on the legs of running back Blake Corums who has over 1,000 rushing yards on the season and 24 touchdowns. Corum is a tough runner who always seems to gain positive yards on every attempt. Alabama will need to keep Corum in check.

Alabama RB Jam Miller

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Jam Miller may not have gaudy numbers this season but his impact on this Alabama offense has increased with the passing of the season. Miller is one of those backs who has a chance to score anytime he touches the ball. With the long layoff, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees may have increased Miller’s role within the scheme.

Michigan TE Colston Loveland

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama will have its handful trying to defend Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. Loveland has over 500 receiving yards this season and at 6-foot-5, the sophomore is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses.

Alabama WR Kendrick Law

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Law is another player who should not be forgotten despite his lack of impressive numbers. Most of the attention out wide will be on Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond, but Law is just as lethal. Law is a swiss army knife for the Alabama offense and will lineup everywhere on the field to help create a favorable matchup.

Michigan DB Mike Sainristil

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the surefire ways to lose a football game is to turn the ball over. If Alabama wants to avoid those costly mistakes they may want to throw away from Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil who has five interceptions on the season.

Alabama DB Caleb Downs

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

He may only be a freshman but the argument could be made that Caleb Downs is the best pound-for-pound defensive player in college football. Downs will be tasked with not only being physical against the run but also slowing down Michigan’s passing attack.

Michigan DE Jaylen Harrell

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s early season struggles along the offensive line seem to have dissipated down the stretch but that doesn’t mean they should take Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell for granted. Harrell has 6.5 sacks on the season and will be a tough matchup for the Tide tackles.

Alabama OLB Dallas Turner

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Speaking of pass rushers, one could argue that Alabama has the best duo in the country with the combination of Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. With Turner being the leader of the group, his impact on the game cannot be overstated. Michigan will be without their top offensive tackle Zak Zinter which could cause problems for the Wolverine pass protection.

