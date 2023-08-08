10 players who need a great performance vs. Seahawks

After two weeks of Minnesota Vikings training camp, we are starting to see a divide between players at each position. Preseason games set things apart as well, as live game reps matter more than practice.

Throughout practice, there have been plenty of standouts, but the players who have been struggling are the ones that need a great performance. If you play well in a live game setting, that can change everything for your potential chances to earn a roster spot.

Here are 10 players that need to have a great game against the Seattle Seahawks to improve their chances to make the roster.

1. WR Garett Maag

AP Photo/Tyler Tate

Garett Maag has the body of an NFL wide receiver, but his play has not resembled that with any consistency. Maag has dropped multiple balls during each practice and he has struggled across the board. It’s not a mistake that the Vikings have brought in more wide receivers to compete during camp. If he wants any chance of making the practice squad, Maag needs a great game in all facets on Thursday night.

2. QB Jaren Hall

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Jaren Hall has shown strides during practice over the last two weeks, including seeing more opportunities during drills with the twos. Head coach Kevin O’Connell is happy so far with his progress and seeing him (likely for the second half) in live game reps will give us a much better sense of where he is at. Hall isn’t in a position to get cut, but performing well will go a long way.

3. NT Calvin Avery

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Avery has had some good reps, but he has struggled as of late. He just doesn’t look like he has the requisite power and quickness to be a successful nose tackle at this time. However, Avery has had limited reps in practice and that doesn’t equate to having a successful camp. We should see plenty of Avery against the Seahawks and that will tell us a lot.

4. OLB Luiji Vilain

Adam Bettcher/ Getty Images

Luiji Vilain is in a battle to make the roster and he should get plenty of opportunity to showcase his skills on Thursday night. A UDFA from Wake Forest, Vilain made the roster last season but only played in three games. He is facing a tough battle against Andre Carter II who the Vikings put a $340k investment into. There is also a chance the Vikings don’t keep five edge rushers like last season, which could complicate things.

5. WR Brandon Powell

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

One of the standouts during training camp, Brandon Powell has thrived during all portions of practice, including his route running. That isn’t something that has been his calling card over his career dating back to his time at Florida. How much of that is due to practice? Will that translate to the game? Can he beat physical corners in press coverage? A great performance could earn him a roster spot.

6. RB Ty Chandler

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

With Kene Nwangwu still dealing with injuries, Ty Chandler has looked better each day during practice. Nwangwu is currently the RB2 on the team but a great performance from Chandler could easily shift things. The battle for RB2 is going to be the battle to watch throughout training camp and the fifth-round pick in 2022 is my favorite to win the spot.

7. OT Vederian Lowe

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Vikings have moved Blake Brandel from LT to RG and that has opened up a place for Vederian Lowe at left tackle. During practice, Lowe has looked good at that spot and his footwork is more polished than it was in 2022. He looked solid in first-team 11-on-11 drills with Christian Darrisaw sitting out at the end of Monday’s practice. He isn’t guaranteed to make the team, but is in a good spot. One solid performance could seal his spot on the initial 53-man roster.

8. CB Tay Gowan

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

During special teams and defensive drills, Tay Gowan has played very well, even above expectations. Gowan was playing hard and fast, hitting everything in his sight. The likely scenario for Gowan will be to either beat out Joejuan Williams or be the practice squad player that gets elevated multiple times. He played well on special teams last season when called upon and will likely remain with the Vikings in some capacity with solid performances.

9. S Lewis Cine

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

After breaking his leg on special teams last season, Lewis Cine only played two defensive snaps in his rookie season. It was a massive disappointment for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first-ever draft pick, but this season he has the chance to redeem himself. As the fourth safety on the depth chart, Cine is behind some talented players and his inconsistencies in practice have fans concerned. He can quiet those with a great game on Thursday.

10. K Jack Podlesny

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

The Vikings have a real kicking competition with Jack Podlesny and Greg Joseph. At practice on Monday, Podlesny and Joseph each went 5/6 on the same kicks with Podlesny missing from 50 and Joseph missing from 37. It looked like Podlesny was kicking better with his form and where the ball was going through the uprights. We don’t know who will get the majority of reps during games, but playing well will go a long way.

