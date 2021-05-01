10 players Giants will consider on Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft

Trey Smith Tennessee

The Giants have three picks on Day 3 of the NFL draft – one in the fourth round (116) and two more in the sixth (196, 201). Here’s a look at some of the players they might consider in those spots:

Tennessee G Trey Smith

For all the good Dave Gettleman has done in the first two days of the draft, he’s ignored his beloved Hog Mollies. It can’t be because he’s content with the line he has, so he’ll surely address it in Day 3. It will be hard for him to pass up the 6-foot-5, 321-pound Smith, who is one of the best guards in the draft, but has an issue with blood clots that caused him to drop to Day 3.



Alabama G Deonte Brown

A healthier option is the 6-foot-3, 344-pound Brown, a massive, powerful, road-grading guard. There are some scouts who think his weight is an issue, but the Alabama coaches love him and that’s usually more than enough for Joe Judge.

USC DT Jay Tufele

Just like with the offensive line, it’s hard to see Gettleman going much further in this draft without taking a defensive tackle, especially since he still has a Dalvin Tomlinson-sized hole to fill. This isn’t a good class, but the 6-2, 305-pound Tufele might be the best of what’s left. He’s an improving player who has some good pass-rush skills.

LSU DT Tyler Shelvin

If Gettleman prefers a little more mass in the middle then this 6-foot-2, 350-pounder should do the trick. He’s a block-eater and run-stuffer and not really much of a push-the-pocket kind of guy. But wow, try running through a wall with him and the 6-foot-4, 342-pound Dexter Lawrence against the Giants for years to come.

Florida T Stone Forsythe

The Giants aren’t going to find a tackle more promising than last year’s third-rounder, Matt Peart, this low. Still, the 6-foot-8, 307-pound Forsythe has intriguing size and some potential with his skills. He’s a good pass blocker, but not much of a run blocker. He’ll need some time to grow, which the Giants can afford to give him.

Cincinnati T James Hudson

Another developmental tackle, but he might have more of an upside. He’s a 6-foot-4, 313-pounder who seems to have all the tools, but was wildly inconsistent. Scouts think he’s coachable and could be good in a few years. Again, that’s time the Giants can afford.

Story continues

Miami TE Brevin Jordan

The ship may have sailed on the Giants’ search for a tight end, after they realized free agency and trading up in the draft for Kyle Pitts was just too expensive. They may ride with Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph and company. But if they want someone to push Engram, who’s contract is up, the 6-3, 247-pound Brevin is the best value left. He’s had some injury issues and is a bit undersized, but he can be a reliable receiver.

Georgia C Trey Hill

The Giants like Nick Gates at center, but aren’t committed to him long-term yet. The 6-foot-3, 319-pound Hill could provide some depth and competition. He’s a big, tough blocker who needs work on his technique, but he could be worth a late-round flier. After all, the Giants do seem to love taking players from Georgia.

Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell

The Giants are set with a healthy Saquon Barkley and his new backup, Deonte Booker. The 5-8, 201-pound Gainwell could compete for the old Dion Lewis role, though. He’s built to be a third-down back, especially since he likely doesn’t have the size to be a workhorse. He has 4.4 speed and was incredibly productive in college, including as a receiver, though the competition wasn’t exactly strong.

Tennessee CB Bryce Thompson

More depth at cornerback isn’t a crazy idea, especially in the later rounds. They could find the 5-11, 182-pound Thompson there and he has an intriguing upside. He didn’t play corner until he got to college, and he showed flexibility by playing some safety. He’d be a special teamer at first, but he could be a third- or fourth corner down the road.