10 players Giants should consider on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Giants found two impact players on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, and then three players on Day 2 who may be more about their future. What will the next rounds bring?

Here are 10 players they should be watching on Day 3.

Day 3 Picks: 112th and 114th (Round 4), 146th, 147th and 173rd (Round 5), 182nd (Round 6).

Biggest needs: Safety, tight end, linebacker, running back, offensive line.

Washington TE Cade Otton

Washington TE Cade Otton

Some scouts believed this 6-5, 247-pounder has the most upside as a receiving tight end in the draft. He wasn’t very productive in college, but he seems to have all the skills.

Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

At 6-4, 245 pounds he’s probably too small to be a good blocker in the NFL, but he can catch and run, which would certainly help out the Giants’ offense.

Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

His size (6-2, 238) might make him more of an H-Back than a pure tight end, though some think if he bulks up a little he can hold his own as a blocker. His 4.5 speed is enticing. The Giants did a lot of work on him in the pre-draft process.

Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Blake Martinez is coming off a torn ACL and in the last year of his contract, so his future as the Giants middle linebacker is hazy. It would make sense to groom a replacement. They’d have to get over this 5-11, 232-pounder’s size, though. He has good speed and plays bigger than he is.

Georgia Tech S Juanyeh Thomas

It’s still worth noting the Giants have just two safeties on the roster, so don’t they have to draft one soon? This 6-1, 212-pound safety plays like a linebacker. If he can improve in coverage he could be very good.

Oregon S Verone McKinley III

He was good in college, but his size (5-10, 198 pounds) is a big question mark. He plays fast and aggressive, though, which Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale will like. Giants GM Joe Schoen didn’t make the long trip to Eugene, Ore. for him. But he surely got a good look at him while he was out there.

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

They still need someone to take some of the load off Saquon Barkley. Spiller is a well-built, 6-foot, 217-pounder who can take a pounding. He may not have the breakaway speed the Giants are looking for, though.

South Dakota RB Pierre Strong Jr.

He didn’t play against top competition, but he has elite traits. That includes a blazing 4.37 in the 40 run by this 5-11, 207-pounder. He was absolutely dominant against small school competition. It’s hard to say how he’ll react to a big step up.

LSU C Chasen Hines

LSU C Chasen Hines

Jon Feliciano is a nice one-year addition for the Giants’ line, but they don’t know who their center is beyond that, especially since Nick Gates’ medical situation unclear. They have to find a young center to develop. This 6-3, 327-pounder might be the best of what’s left.

Wake Forest C Zach Tom

The 6-4, 304-pounder was a center who became a left tackle and he was a pretty good pass rusher on the outside. He’s athletic and fast enough (4.94) to play out there, but his body is more suited to playing inside.