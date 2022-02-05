10 players the Eagles should be most excited to watch at 2022 Senior Bowl

Not only was UTSA’s Tariq Woolen fastest player in Mobile this week, his max speed of 22.45 mph is best since @ZebraTechnology has been providing data for @seniorbowl. Been plenty of 4.3 guys in Mobile. Will @_Tariqwoolen hit 4.2’s? 🤯#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ #BestoftheBest pic.twitter.com/V7B1A8AqlG — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 5, 2022

The draft starts in Mobile, Alabama and Saturday will officially start the process with kickoff from the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium, on the campus of South Alabama.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air live on NFL Network.

The Eagles hold a good amount of draft capital with three first-round picks and the week saw all of the key personnel and staffers make the trip to Alabama to scout some of the top seniors and draft-eligible players.

Philadelphia has several positions of need and 10 players with key skillsets stood out the most.

1. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The University of Texas at San Antonio cornerback saw solid competition in Conference USA, but his Senior Bowl week of practice likely made him millions as a potential first or second-round pick.

Tariq Woolen was clamping dudes up on the final day of practice. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/bds1dy9Ljk — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) February 4, 2022

Woolen has long arms, a long athletic, fluid frame that could pair well opposite Darius Slay.

2. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

North Dakota State’s Christian Watson was named top WR on the National team in a vote from CB group at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/T1sfSpXHPM — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022

Watson looks like everything J.J. Arcega-Whiteside should have been.

After the level of competition was raised, Watson’s game raised as well, with the 6-foot-, 208-pound wideout dominating Power 5 cornerbacks with quick feet and perfect hands.

Christian Watson of NDSU keeps his balance with his left arm but look at that lower body and pad level at 6-4 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pd7M1mC0LU — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 4, 2022

3. Jalen Pitre, FS/Slot/SS, Baylor

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A Jalen Ramsey prototype who can play multiple positions, Pitre was one of the biggest standouts of the week. A versatile defensive back who can play safety and nickel corner, Pitre shined when matched up against tight ends and slot receivers.

That STAR position in Baylor’s defense can take some really unique athletes and give them a true hybrid position Jalen Pitre literally matches up with anyone. pic.twitter.com/h6iPvTzl5M — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) February 4, 2022

4. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati



Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats 23

A fan of the late Kobe Bryant, the Cincinnati cornerback would be a natural addition to the city, and he looked the part this week in zone and press coverage.

Bryant has size, length, and natural instincts to blossom opposite Darius Slay.

Patient press coverage from Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant on this one-on-one rep versus Ole Miss WR Braylon Sanders. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/4NEdgp1gNt — Cole Topham (@HamAnalysis) February 1, 2022

5. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A potential second-round pick for the Eagles if they trade back or bypass edge rusher in the first round.

Enagbare was dominant at the Senior Bowl, and if not for Jermaine Johnson, he might have been the player of the week.

6. Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Johnson is Josh Sweat 3.0 and a player to watch for the Eagles in the first round.

Jermaine Johnson is every evidently the best player in Mobile. pic.twitter.com/MeJ950vZDI — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 2, 2022

7. UConn, DT, Travis Jones



Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

UConn’s Travis Jones was named top DT on the National team in a vote from OL group at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/MDaUl3EQ8d — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022



The most physically dominant player in Mobile, the 6-4 and 326 pounds Jones made himself million this week while pushing opposing offensive linemen into the quarterback’s lap during one on one sessions.

8. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

If Quez Watkins truly is the deep threat in Philadelphia, then Khalil Shakir could be the player to complement DeVonta Smith from the slot. The two-time All-Mountain West pick has incredible hands and outstanding quickness at the position.

Khalil Shakir is the best receiver at the #SeniorBowl. He’s run really nice routes and creates separation well. Here’s a connection between him and Kenny Pickett on day 3 of practice:#NFLDraft #NFL pic.twitter.com/Y8kVfZbkYi — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) February 4, 2022

9. Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt

American Team defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt of Georgia runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A dynamic and explosive player at the defensive tackle position, Wyatt is skilled enough to play defensive end, and his display of raw power has him as a lock in the first round.

Devonte Wyatt came into the week as one of the highest graded players at the #SeniorBowl, and he lived up to it yesterday. @GeorgiaFootball has produced a ton of talented players upfront, and Wyatt is no different. pic.twitter.com/BeKoFKGl4M — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) February 2, 2022

10. Damone Clark, LB, LSU

American Team linebacker Damone Clark of LSU runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A teammate of Eagles linebacker JaCoby Stevens at LSU, Clark improved tremendously in 2021, and he’s been labeled as one of the freakiest athletes in the draft.

Clark was named top LB on the American team in a vote from OL, TE, and RB groups at the practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Brian Robinson is one of the better RBS at pass protection. But, Damone Clark, LB, LSU shrugged him off with ease here#SeniorBowl #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/5ocquunR3p — Owain Jones (@Owain_Jones_) February 4, 2022

