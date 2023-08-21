10 players on Chiefs’ roster bubble heading into final preseason game vs. Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs have just one preseason game left on their exhibition schedule in August, and several players will have to put together outstanding performances against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday to earn a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

While the Chiefs certainly wish that they could keep all 90 players who are currently on their payroll as they head into the regular season, the NFL mandates that teams cut nearly half of the athletes on their roster at the conclusion of the preseason.

Check out these 10 players who are currently on the outside looking in ahead of Kansas City’s final preseason tilt:

QB Chris Oladokun

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Oladokun was always a longshot to make the Chiefs’ final roster but his preseason performance against the New Orleans Saints last week likely tanked any chance he had to make an improbable jump to activation for the regular season. Should Kansas City cut him next week, Oladokun should have no problem finding a spot on a practice squad.

DB Kahlef Hailassie

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Hailassie has had an excellent preseason after making a name for himself as a training camp standout but is unlikely to make the final cut barring an all-time game against Cleveland on Saturday. He would be a great candidate to make Kansas City’s practice squad if he isn’t snatched up by a team in need of a young defensive back.

WR Ty Fryfogle

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fryfogle is going to be one of the odd-men-out on Kansas City’s depth chart at receiver due to the excellent showings from his teammates in August. While he is unlikely to catch on with the Chiefs for the 2023 season, he should be a hot commodity on the waiver wire after putting together a nice resume in training camp.

DB Lamar Jackson

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson is another talented defensive back who just hasn’t shown enough to warrant a spot on Kansas City’s 53-man roster heading into September. He should have no problem finding work during the 2023 season, but it is unlikely that he will suit up for the Chiefs after Saturday’s matchup against the Browns.

RB Deneric Prince

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prince was a fan-favorite in St. Joseph at Chiefs training camp but hasn’t flashed in Kansas City’s preseason exhibitions. He likely saw any chance he had at making the 53-man roster dashed after La’Mical Perine led the Chiefs in rushing yards against the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend.

DB Reese Taylor

© Nikos Frazier / Journal-Courier

Taylor simply hasn’t shown enough to earn a chance on the Chiefs’ roster, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t a valuable prospect. Watch for Taylor to catch on with Kansas City’s practice squad if he clears waivers next week.

TE Izaiah Gathings

LB Jack Cochrane

(AP Photo/David Banks)

If Kansas City elects to keep five linebackers on their 53-man roster, Cochrane could hit the waiver wire next week. He won Super Bowl LVII with the Chiefs back in February but has been outperformed by upstart linebacker Cole Christiansen in the preseason.

OL Jason Godrick

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Godrick has been a rock-solid performer in the Chiefs’ exhibition games in August, but his lack of experience will likely cause him to be cut next week. He played in his first-ever official game of organized football against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the preseason and will be a great practice squad player for whichever team is lucky enough to secure his talents.

DL Joshua Kaindoh

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Kaindoh has been one of the Chiefs’ most disappointing draft picks in recent years and never lived up to his potential after Kansas City selected him in the fourth round back in 2021. While his time with the Chiefs will likely come to an abrupt end next week, Kaindoh will almost certainly find work with another team that needs help on the defensive line.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1]

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire