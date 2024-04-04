10 Pitt State prep to host rival Missouri Southern in a doubleheader on Saturday

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State softball team is on a historic run this season. At 36-4, they just cracked the top 10 in the national rankings. Now, the Gorillas return home for a highly anticipated this weekend.

The 10th-ranked Gorillas will host their rival Missouri Southern this Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

Pitt State is coming off a dominant performance this past weekend going 4-0 with sweeps over Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State.

Offensively, the Gorillas are hitting .361 as a team and scoring nearly seven runs per game. On the defensive, Pitt State has a 2.18 ERA while averaging almost seven strikeouts per game, holding its opponents to a .255 batting average.

The Gorillas are sitting in third, while MSSU is in fourth in the MIAA standings.

The team spoke about the highly anticipated matchup against their rival on Saturday.

Heather Arnett mentioned, “Just continuing to play our game. You know, we can’t let anyone get to us. Yes, they’re big games every game, a big game, and then every team’s good. Anyone can take anything from somebody, you know. So just got to continue to stay the course, practice hard, work hard.”

Paxtyn Hayes said, “Well I think. We’re going to have a packed stadium because, you know, like everyone’s going to want to come watch us play Missouri Southern. And I think they’re a good team. They’ve always been a good team. But I think this year we’re going to have a lot of energy. We’re going to have a lot of momentum going in, especially being at our place.”

Coach Jenny Fuller says, “So I think it’s going to be tough for Missouri Southern is really good. They’ve been good for the past four years. Haley has done a great job with their program. And so we know that they’re going to be scrappy and gritty and we’re going to have to play well if we want to beat them. But it’s just it’s good for the community to have two tough teams battling it out right here in Pittsburg.”

Following the double-header against Southern, Pitt State softball will host an autograph signing for the fans. The first 50 fans will receive a free pair of Pitt State sunglasses.

