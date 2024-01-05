10-person CBS Sports panel chooses winner of Michigan football vs. Washington in national championship game

On Monday, the final game of the 2023 college football season will take place, and it will be for all the marbles.

Though some expected Michigan football to find its way to Houston, few thought the same of Washington. The Wolverines dominated most of the season and the Huskies offense was stellar, but its defense was less so. Therefore, it could be either a shootout, or as Michigan would prefer, one where the maize and blue grind it out.

CBS Sports had its 10-person panel of experts choose the outcome of the game, both against the -4.5 spread favoring Michigan, as well as outright. Here’s who picked who.

Dennis Dodd: Michigan (vs. spread and outright)

Tom Fornelli: Michigan (vs. spread and outright)

Chip Patterson: Michigan (vs. spread and outright)

Barrett Sallee: Washington (vs. spread and outright)

David Cobb: Michigan (vs. spread and outright)

Shehan Jeyarajah: Washington (vs. spread and outright)

Jerry Palm: Washington (vs. spread and outright)

Adam Silverstein: Michigan (outright), Washington (spread)

Jack Crosby: Michigan (outright), Washington (spread)

Ben Kercheval: Washington (vs. spread and outright)

It’s no surprise that Barrett Sallee and Shehan Jeyarajah picked Washington as both have been outspoken against Michigan for some time — Sallee especially. Of the 10, six picked Michigan to win, and six picked Washington to cover with four outright having the Huskies hoisting the trophy in the end.

Were the latter prescient or misguided? We’ll find out starting at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday, January 8.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire