10 pending free agents the Falcons should re-sign in 2023

Due to salary cap constraints, the Atlanta Falcons were forced to hand out a number of one-year deals last offseason, but that won’t be the case in 2023 when the team is projected to have the second-most available cap space in the NFL.

The Falcons have 23 players set to hit free agency when the new league year begins in March. Based on how they played this season, we’ve compiled a list of 10 pending free agents Atlanta should look to retain in 2023.

WR Damiere Byrd

2022 stats: 13 catches, 268 yards

PFF grade: 66.6

P Bradley Pinion

2022 stats: 45.9 yards per punt (41.2 net)

PFF grade: 75.7

TE MyCole Pruitt

2022 stats: 16 catches, 150 yards, 4 TD

PFF grade: 75.9

LG Elijah Wilkinson

2022 stats: 9 games started

PFF grade: 64.3

CB Isaiah Oliver

2022 stats: 39 tackles (28 solo), 1 INT, 1 sack

PFF grade: 77.9 (team’s top defensive grade)

CB Mike Ford

2022 stats: 15 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL

PFF grade: 64.6

OLB Lorenzo Carter

2022 stats: 58 tackles (29 solo), 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR

PFF grade: 60.5

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

2022 stats: 40 catches, 533 yards, 3 TD

PFF grade: 64.6

ILB Rashaan Evans

2022 stats: 159 tackles (86 solo), 2 sacks, 6 TFL, 2 FR

PFF grade: 59.6

RT Kaleb McGary

2022 stats: 17 games started

PFF grade: 86.6

